Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Becomes Laughing Stock, as Antonio Brown, Rich Eisen and the Football World Troll Him For His Latest Tweet

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys were going to be “all in” this offseason. Of course, that would mean putting their money where the mouth is, finally making some big moves, and going after that elusive playoff success. As the free agency period kicked off, expectations were running high, only to be dashed. And no one’s more disappointed than Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless.

Not one to shy away from criticizing his favorite team, Bayless took to X to once more slam the empty promises of the Cowboys. However, his words and not his sentiments this time, tickled some bones, leaving fans with a delightfully funny experience. In his tweet lambasting the Cowboys’ offseason moves, Bayless tweeted a succinct “All in, my a**”

Whatever your arguments against Skip Bayless might be, you can’t fault him for his punctuation. And his punctuation in this tweet was especially important and crucial, as many pointed out. Rich Eisen hilariously even thanked the “comma for its service.”

The memes to come out of this tweet are truly golden:

Not one to miss the opportunity to troll his detractors, Antonio Brown also jumped in, once more making an inappropriate joke, not only trolling Bayless, but the entire Cowboys fanbase:

Bayless has inadvertently got everyone talking, but perhaps not about the issues he wanted to talk about, and has. While everyone focuses on the placement of the comma, what exactly is Bayless so aggravated about? What has his feathers ruffled this time?

The Cowboys are NOT ‘All In’

After promises of being ‘All in,’ Jerry Jones first enraged fans by retaining Dak Prescott and HC Mike McCarthy, while fans thought “All in” to mean a complete overhaul. While that was disappointing enough, especially for Bayless, who publicly criticized this step, the offseason has been disappointingly underwhelming for the Cowboys.

If fans were expecting the team to move away from their traditional practice of drafting players, instead of relying on free agents, they were sorely mistaken. It seems Dallas is going to stick to its traditions. While their rivals have been snatching up talent in free agency, the only move the Cowboys have made is re-signing their long snapper Trent Sieg for another season.

Meanwhile, they’ve lost key starters like Tyler Biadasz and DT Dorance Armstrong, without any measure taken for replacements. Tony Pollard also left and the Cowboys were reportedly too cheap to sign Zack Moss as a replacement. It seems the Cowboys are once again going to rely on the draft, instead of bringing in experienced players.

The team needs to pick up experienced talent before all the good talent is off the market. And with such a slow start, this really does not bode well for Cowboys fans. And as Skip Bayless pointed out, isn’t very “all in” of Jones.