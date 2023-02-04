Peyton Manning vs Eli Manning: Who Has a Better QB Record?

Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Peyton Manning (left) and Eli Manning react during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are two incredibly successful quarterbacks who now share a career together at ESPN, working as brothers. However, who had the better record?

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning come from a long line of football blood. Their father Archie Manning was a great player for the New Orleans Saints and their brother Cooper Manning used to be a great high school football player before injuries derailed his career.

Both the Manning brothers found success in their respective teams. Peyton found his home in Indy before ascending to a greater height in Denver, and Eli found his home in New York, where he stayed throughout his career.

The Mannings brought incredible success to their franchises over a long period of time, and now, they run the most entertaining NFL commentary with the Manningcast.

After their retirements from the NFL, America has welcomed the Manning brothers back into their homes on Monday night as the two co-hosts of ESPN’s “ManningCast.” https://t.co/af9VsDIYJd — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2023

Who has a better QB record between Eli Manning and Peyton Manning?

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have both won 2 Super Bowls a piece. Peyton won one with the Colts and then another with the Broncos while Eli won both with the Giants.

Eli’s two Super Bowl wins are incredibly iconic as well as he first knocked off the 16-0 Patriots to take home the biggest upset in Super Bowl history. Then, he beat Tom Brady and the Pats again despite being underdogs.

Peyton’s first Super Bowl title came against the Chicago Bears where he dominated a strong defense. Then, in his final year in the NFL, Peyton took another one home behind a suffocating Broncos defense.

All told, 2 Super Bowl wins for both quarterbacks showcase the kind of talent they had and just how good they were at their peaks. In the end, Peyton Manning finished with a record of 187-79 for his career while Eli Manning had a record of 118-118, so Peyton had the edge on him there.

Peyton Manning is already in the Hall of Fame and its likely that Eli Manning will join him.

