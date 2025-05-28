Amid Josh Allen’s ‘Wedding Week’ With Hailee Steinfeld, Revisiting Travis Kelce’s Special Role at Patrick Mahomes’ Big Day

Josh Allen may be heading into what could be the most unforgettable weekend of his life. According to the latest reports, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is all set to marry his actress fiancée Hailee Steinfeld on May 31.

Though the couple hasn’t officially confirmed it, that didn’t stop teammate Dion Dawkins from accidentally revealing the date during an appearance on Good Morning Football. And once that clip hit the internet, the wedding buzz exploded.

Yet, despite the timing, Allen didn’t disappear into wedding prep. While most people might take the week off before their big day, Allen did the opposite.

Despite all the distractions and headlines, the quarterback showed up for the Bills’ voluntary OTAs earlier this week. And simply put, that move spoke volumes — not just about his leadership, but about how locked in he still is with his team. And naturally, HC Sean McDermott made it clear how much that meant.

“He is the face of our organization,” McDermott said. “When he’s here, it holds a tremendous amount of weight.”

As inspiring as Allen’s balancing act between love and leadership is, it also strangely reminds us of another quarterback who pulled off a major life event with his football brotherhood deeply involved — Patrick Mahomes.

Back when Mahomes tied the knot with Brittany in 2022, the wedding had all the high-profile polish you’d expect. But it was his teammate, Travis Kelce, who added the real heart as the Chiefs TE wasn’t just another guest — he stood beside Mahomes as a groomsman, a role earned through years of trust, loyalty, and championships.

While Kelce’s presence made that weekend in Maui memorable, there was one moment in particular that stole the show — the role of Patrick Mahomes’ then-one-year-old daughter, Sterling.

Sterling, the star of the show

Not content with just being a guest, the toddler served as a flower girl and made her way down the aisle in a blue toy car — a moment so sweet and unforgettable that it added a perfect dose of family charm to the star-studded ceremony.

Now with Allen’s wedding in focus, it begs the question: who could be the Travis Kelce to his Mahomes? The Bills QB has long-standing ties with several teammates from Stefon Diggs to Dawson Knox, but one name that continues to surface as Allen’s potential ‘groomsman equivalent’ is left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins has been one of Allen’s closest confidants on the team, and also was the one who knew enough to slip the rumoured wedding date. So if anyone has earned a place by the quarterback’s side, both on the field and at the altar, it’s likely Dawkins.

So as the big day approaches, fans aren’t just watching for the venue or guest list. They’re looking to see who stands beside Allen — the way Kelce did for Mahomes. Because in football, just like in life, it’s not just about showing up on Sundays. It’s about showing up when it counts — tuxedo and all.