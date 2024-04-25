JJ McCarthy Can’t Stop Raving About the Giants, as Insider Debunks the ‘JJ to Chargers’ Theory

The NFL draft brings about a lot of anticipation and speculation about which team will pick up which players. Furthermore, before the draft, there are projections about which players will be going higher in drafts. One such player is JJ McCarthy. McCarthy has been a highly touted pick who has led the University of Michigan to some spectacular wins. He is expected to go out early in the draft. Interestingly, it seems like he might have a clue as to where he is going.

During an interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy revealed that there might be a chance that he is headed to the New York Giants. While speaking to Eisen, he also spoke about the kind of fondness he has developed for the Giants’ staff as well as how comfortable he felt there. As of now, it seems like the QB believes he’ll be playing for the Big Apple.

When he was questioned about his destination in the NFL, he didn’t hesitate. He said,

“I mean, I’ve somewhat of an idea. New York Giants have spent the most time with you know. They’re a phenomenal staff love Coach Dable, love, you know, Mr. Shane, love Coach Tierney, Coach Kafka, Chicago guy just being able to go in there.”

It seems like McCarthy has his heart set on the Giants and Draft Night will show the world if he’ll go to the Giants. Interestingly enough, his statement supports the dispelling of other rumors that had been cropping up about his draft destination. Moreover, McCarthy himself was not the only one who dispelled these rumors. A certain NFL Insider also took to X (Twitter) to dispel these rumors.

Rumors of JJ McCarthy Going to the Chargers Dispelled?

For a good while, everyone believed that McCarthy was going to be picked up by the Chargers. The belief among a lot of people was that the Chargers would trade Justin Herbert and bring in McCarthy. However, it seems like these rumors will remain just rumors. While McCarthy’s statement made his preferred destination clear, Adam Schefter shut these rumors down.

He spoke about how drafting McCarthy and trading an elite talent like Herbert does not make any sense. He accentuated his point and said,

“You’d be absorbing the largest cap charge in NFL history to trade one of the elite young quarterback talents. It doesn’t make sense for as much as you would get back. And I don’t understand how those odds have gone up like that. Is this some sort of gimmick?”

For now, it seems like the rumors of McCarthy landing in Los Angeles have been dispelled. Furthermore, it’s clear that the young QB wants to head to New York. But if previous draft days are any indication, there’s always room for surprises. So, only Draft Night will reveal the young gun’s actual landing location.