Peyton Manning: Want To Be American Flag Football Coach For Olympics 2028

Hall of Fame QB, media analyst, owner of a production company, entertainer, sports show host, standup comedian, and Pro Bowl coach. There is nothing that Peyton Manning can’t do. One of the smartest shot-callers of all time has his sights set on being the coach of the American Flag Football team as the Olympics come home in four years in 2028.

During an appearance on Pat McAfee Show, Manning stated his desire to coach the Flag Football team in the Olympics. He feels he has been necessary qualifications having coached the youth flag football team in Denver. Peyton argued that he is a better flag football coach than a Pro Bowl coach, where he has a losing record.

However, he feels given his luck and record in flag football where he got beat by Eli, his chances of being picked are slim. Manning pointed out that there are better coaches than him like Shanahan, and McVay who might get the opportunity.

“I mentioned my flag football coaching. I was probably a better coach of our Youth Flag Football team here in Denver than I have been in the Pro Bowl. I’m 0-2 as a Pro Bowl coach to Eli. You mentioned that flag football is coming to the Olympics in LA in 2028. But I like to be the coach on that team. There’s no way I’m getting picked, now that Eli has beat me twice.”

There could be no better ambassador for football than Peyton Manning, who is not only spreading the game internationally but also enhancing its reach through media. Already in Paris, Manning has joined Mike Tirico and Kelly Clarkson in the studio, enjoying the world-class atmosphere and soaking in the moment.

Peyton’s dedication to football, both on and off the field, continues to bring in new fans and a greater appreciation for sports. His Omaha Production’s latest project, “Receiver,” gives fans another engaging series that provides a deeper understanding of the game.

Peyton Manning Finds New Way To Promote Football

After the success of the “Quarterback” series, Peyton Manning is finding new ways to attract fans to football. Manning’s Omaha Productions has launched a new series, this time focusing on wide receivers. The Netflix series “Receiver” has taken the NFL world by storm.

Manning feels that producing “Receiver” was a great experience and is thankful to all the participants for the access they allowed. The series has helped fans develop a healthy appreciation for wideouts and the challenges of playing the position in the NFL.

The success of these shows and the increasing willingness of players to get involved dispel the notion that such projects are a distraction. Manning believes this brings more interest to the game and helps it grow. He hopes to do another series soon, focusing on a different position.

“Receiver” features four wideouts and a tight end, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and experiences of star players. The docu-series includes Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. This kind of unprecedented access is great for the fans, providing an intimate glimpse into the world of these athletes.

Omaha Production, in collaboration with ESPN+, also produced the “Full Court Press”, which focused on Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and Kiki Rice- three different players, each with a unique life story and experience of playing in different programs.