Peyton Manning wisely invested in a $1.5 billion company, cashing in on the NFT wave with his $250 million fortune

Peyton Manning is an all time great quarterback, and as it turns out, he’s making money moves in his retirement too.

The legendary quarterback enjoyed a career people dream of having. He retired atop the passing game, finishing his career ranked first in passing yards in NFL history. Brady and Brees overtook several of his records, but they definitely can’t compete with Manning’s 2013 season.

That season is the best season by any quarterback ever. In 2013, he threw for an NFL record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, leading the greatest offense in history.

All in all, Manning threw for 71,940 yards, third all time, and 539 touchdowns, third all time. To add on, Manning retired with two Super Bowl victories under his belt.

In his career, Manning earned $171.7 million with the Colts and made an additional $77 million with the Broncos making for a total career earning of $248.73 million. Manning has a net worth of $250 million.

Remember when Peyton Manning opened the 2013 season with SEVEN touchdown passes? (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/CoWaHNnAhI — NFL (@NFL) June 11, 2021

Peyton Manning invested in a $1.5 billion company at the right time

Like many other athletes, Manning has made sure to capitalize on his money outside football too. In 2021, he put his money into Fanatics, and it looks like the move is going to work out really well.

Fanatic is a sports e-commerce company, and last year, it secured $100 million for its NFT Candy Digital. That Series A funding gave Fanatics a $1.5 billion valuation.

They have several high profile investors including SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, Insight Partners and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Candy Digital runs its NFT products on the Ethereum blockchain. NFTs are becoming increasingly popular. TomBrady has his own NFT brand Autograph and Patrick Mahomes once sold $340 million worth of NFTs in 15 minutes.

By cashing in at the right moment, Manning could make some serious money when the company goes big. Right now their focus is on expansion and hiring more people.

Candy Digital, which is building Major League Baseball’s official NFT ecosystem and was started by Michael Rubin/Fanatics and others, has raised $100 million at $1.5 billion valuation. Its investors include, amongst others, Peyton Manning. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2021

