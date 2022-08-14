Mac Jones Keeps Picture of Beatdown From $260 Million Josh Allen On His Locker To Push Him To Be Better

Mac Jones had a successful first year as the New England Patriots starting quarterback. However, a bad end to the season in the hands of a division rival, the Buffalo Bills, left a sour taste.

Mac Jones had a strong rookie year that he will be looking to build off of this season. In his rookie season, Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs where they got absolutely demolished by Josh Allen and the Bills.

Mac was drafted 15th overall in last years draft to the Patriots. He led his team to a record of 10-7 passing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

In the postseason, the Patriots lost their very first game to the Buffalo Bills by the score of 47-17. In the game, Jones threw for 232 on 38 attempts along with 2 touchdowns and interceptions.

I’m a Mac Jones guy. He’ll figure it out. This is an extremely embarrassing loss but this man will be ready to produce for the Pats for years to come. Playoffs in his first year means something. I’m now rooting for any non-Bills team. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) January 16, 2022

Looking back, it was next to impossible for Jones to have beaten the Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills offense touched the ball for 7 drives on the game. They scored a touchdown each time they touched the ball. Without help from his defense, there was no way Mac was winning that game.

Mac Jones is using the loss as motivation for this next upcoming season

Josh Allen and Bills were a Super Bowl contender that just fell short to the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills contract is on a six-year deal worth nearly $260 million. This logic isn’t stopping Jones however.

This training camp, there is a picture of Mac Jones looking dejected after the loss in the playoffs to the Bills.

The photo in question is from Mac Jones’ locker, which appears to be from the Buffalo playoff game and have the score (47-17) written on it. Daily motivation? https://t.co/wR4nqG4GbV pic.twitter.com/b32sUkJAZ8 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 12, 2022

Jones and Patriots offense went through a major change in the offseason. Their longtime offensive coordinator left Foxborough for a head coaching gig with the Las Vegas Raiders. With this change, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are tasked with running the offense.

Both the coordinators hold minimal prior offensive knowledge. What we do know is that they are attempting to change the offense to the West Coast Offense. Used by Shanahan and McVay, this offense is hard to stop when played correctly.

We will have to see if Jones can perfect this offense like Stafford in Los Angeles. Else it will be very hard for the Patriots to keep up with Josh Allen and Bills again.

