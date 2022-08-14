George Pickens celebrates like $20 million Antonio Brown at Rolling Loud after scoring an epic touchdown

George Pickens was drafted 52nd overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in this years’ NFL draft. He is a polarizing talent on the field and an interesting personality off the field.

George Pickens was a standout player at Georgia for the Bulldogs. He was an instrumental piece in the success the Bulldogs enjoyed during his time.

After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in the offseason, the Steelers decided they needed more receiving help. In order to add to the core of Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris, they drafted George Pickens in the second round.

Below is the actual picture of Pickens being drafted on draft day.

This is George Pickens watching himself get drafted 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UE2kn1nBwg — chris (@chrisburgh) May 1, 2022

You can find more pictures like these on Pickens’ Instagram. His ID is @1.issue. Yes you read that correctly.

George Pickens has started to make a name for himself this offseason

In the offseason during OTAs and training camp, a lot was heard about Pickens out of the Steelers camp. He was making mesmerizing plays one after another and torching the defensive backs on the roster.

During the Steelers first preseason game against the Seahawks, Pickens grabbed his first NFL touchdown Antonio Brown-esque. It was a toe tap touchdown in the corner of the end zone, requiring a lot of body control.

As if the touchdown grab wasn’t similar to Brown, Pickens followed the score with a dance that Brown coined. The $20 million net worth wide receiver performed the dance at Rolling Loud.

George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD 😂

pic.twitter.com/yozLsBnICG — PFF (@PFF) August 13, 2022

Even though the Steelers are only 1 week into preseason, the hype about Pickens is becoming nationwide. More and more fans are seeing Pickens dominate with plays that are not usual from a rookie.

Off the playing field, Pickens seems to be more level headed than Antonio Brown. Along with funny pictures, crazy catches, and interesting dances, Pickens also gives proper answers to questions.

These answers are enough to make Mike Tomlin proud of the rookie. It is not a secret that Tomlin values integrity and hard work which are the pillars of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

George Pickens on first NFL game: “It’s a dream come true. But if you look at it like a dream come true, you’ll get stuck in that dream.” #Steelers @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 14, 2022

Pairing Pickens on field athletics and play with his off field level head is a recipe for success in the NFL. It is only a matter of time before we find out this season.

