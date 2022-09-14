Peyton Manning would have trusted $245 million Russell Wilson instead of taking a chance on a 5% likely event

Russell Wilson and the Broncos surprisingly lost to the Seahawks yesterday, and Peyton Manning was not at all a fan of the game.

After an offseason to remember, the stage was set for Wilson’s emphatic return to Seattle. The superstar quarterback had been traded to Denver after spending 10 years with the Seahawks, including two Super Bowl runs, and one Super Bowl victory.

The Broncos then made Wilson the second highest paid quarterback in the league (by average salary) when they handed him a five-year, $245 million extension.

The scene was set perfectly as right in week 1, the Broncos were scheduled to play the Seahawks in Seattle. Fans were booing Wilson as he walked out of the tunnel, but he didn’t seem to mind.

Wilson played extremely well in a close battle with the Seahawks, but in the end, Denver fell behind and lost 17-16. There was a very questionable decision towards the end of the game that has many people mad.

The @Seahawks held on for a tight 17-16 win over the Broncos and the crowd was going absolutely crazy for their new starting QB. pic.twitter.com/pwc9q49LCo — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022

Also Read: NBA All-Star believes Luka Doncic will surpass Michael Jordan, LeBron James to claim the GOAT title

Peyton Manning was angry Russell Wilson didn’t have the ball in his hands at the end of the game

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back at it on MNF with the Manningcast, and they weren’t particularly pleased with the way the game ended.

Down 17-16, the Broncos were driving, and they were looking good. However, they were stopped on third down, and they were faced with a 4th and 5 situation.

With the clock winding down, everyone expected the Broncos to call a timeout and go for it to either set themselves up for a win or lose the game altogether.

Instead, they wound the clock down as far as they could, called a timeout, and then they brought out the kicking unit to attempt a 64 yard field goal. Brandon McManus has a powerful leg, but considering that NFL kickers are 2-for-41 all time on kicks 64 yards or further, a 4.87% conversion rate, the decision was baffling.

After all, Denver had just paid Wilson the big bucks to make plays in clutch situations like these, and the first chance he got, the Broncos took the ball out of his hands. Peyton Manning, a former Bronco, couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Peyton Manning would have handled the final minute different than Denver did…. pic.twitter.com/yRqlxjFDQ3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

Also Read: $17 million analyst rips apart Stephen Curry for pushing the Warriors to reacquire Kevin Durant