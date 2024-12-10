“Please Don’t Feel Sorry For Me”: Retired NFL Legend Reveals He Obtained a Meager $7.46 From Merch Sales

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gestures in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 26-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick spent 17 years in the NFL. The seventh-round pick from Harvard won just 40.4% of his career starts (59-87-1), but his electric personality and roller-coaster play made him an iconic figure in league circles.

“Fitzmagic” is doing well for himself post-retirement. He makes a good amount of money as a studio analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, a role that helps him maintain a presence in the limelight. Where he has seen less financial success since retirement (as expected) is in merchandise sales.

On Monday afternoon, Fitzpatrick revealed what he received from merchandise this year. He teased the small amount in a Twitter/X post, then joked about not needing sympathy from anyone because of “the checks” he gets OnlyFans.

Please don’t feel sorry for me…you should see the checks I get from my OnlyFans account pic.twitter.com/2lu2AdzR28 — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) December 9, 2024

Fitzpatrick’s quip about OnlyFans was lighthearted, but the earning potential he mentioned is no laughing matter. Shannon Sharpe discussed one creator’s payout – which exceeded multiple NFL players’ combined salaries – earlier this year.

Despite the quip, “Fitzmagic” is doing just fine.

Fitzmagic is the highest-paid seventh-round pick in NFL history

At the moment, no player selected in the modern NFL Draft’s final round has accumulated more money from his playing career than Fitzpatrick.

That will likely change when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy signs an extension or reaches free agency (2026). For now, though, Fitzpatrick stands alone at the top.

Highest All-Time Earning 7th Round Picks 1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, $82M

2. Matt Cassel, $65M

3. Trent Brown, $48M

4. Cortland Finnegan, $46.3M

5. Julian Edelman, $46M — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick’s highest team payouts came from three AFC East franchises: the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins. He made 109 of his 166 career appearances (65.7%) for those teams. The three rivals all paid Fitzpatrick more than $13 million.

Buffalo Bills (2009-12): $26,575,000

New York Jets (2015-16): $15,310,848

Miami Dolphins (2019-20): $13,540,322

The only other organization to give Fitzpatrick more than $10 million was the Washington Commanders. He played 16 snaps for the “Washington Football Team” before suffering a hip injury. He went on injured reserve for the ailment, then retired the next offseason.

Fans can see Fitzpatrick on Amazon’s pregame, halftime and postgame shows later this week. His first team, the Los Angeles Rams, battles the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.