“Please Don’t Get Fried”: NFL Fans Concerned as Sauce Gardner Plays Golf Amid Thunderstorm

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; New York Jets coernerback Sauce Gardner poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner has been getting a lot of attention on X (Twitter) for his latest actions. The New York Jets cornerback himself went on to share a video of him playing golf during dire weather conditions. He was seen holding up his iron club during treacherous thunderstorm conditions. As he went on to post this video, he received some backlash and concern from fans. As fans saw the cornerback’s post, they took to X to express their worry and slight disdain for his behavior.

Advertisement

Gardner has been getting heavily involved in the sport of golf. Throughout the off season, fans have seen him go deep into his obsession with golf. Recently, he went on to take it a bit too far. He put up a video of him playing golf in the rain. He even went on to compare football and golf and claimed that he’ll continue playing even in the thunderstorm.

If the rain doesn’t stop football games, why would I let it stop my round of golf? WE DRIVE THE GREEEEN!!! pic.twitter.com/VcYqQNi4Ud — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 30, 2024

As his post went viral, fans replied to his tweet and begged the cornerback to not risk being electrocuted by lightning jdut for golf. Some fans even spoke about how golfers in the past have been struck by lightning because of this behavior and that he shouldn’t be playing in the rain.

Please don’t get fried bro

— DrJSpine&Sports (@BasebalRomantic) June 30, 2024

Bro that’s lightning… it’s not worth it — Harristotle (@Its_Harristotle) June 30, 2024

Sir You are holding a lightning rod in your hands Golfers have been struck my lightning because they are holding a club. Don’t do this — Mitch – CGS ⛳️ (@_consistentgolf) June 30, 2024

If there’s lightning, you don’t mess around with it take it from someone who lives in Florida. Worst place to be is on a golf course. — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) June 30, 2024

Sauce Gardner and his growing golf obsession

While he faced a lot of concerning comments from fans on X (Twitter) for his obsessive behavior of playing golf during a thunderstorm, Gardner has truly become obsessed with the sport. Since he has gone public about playing golf on X, his feed has been various golf-related posts.

In fact, a few days ago, he even took to X to talk about the first time he played 18 holes. Moreover, Sauce’s skills on the golf course aren’t just for show. When golf pros were shown his skills on the course, they were surprised by how advanced his skills were for the amount of time he’d been playing.

While Gardner’s most recent display of golf obsession did not impress the fans, he didn’t seem to care. The cornerback’s obsession with golf looks like it has just begun. It only remains to be seen how far Gardner will take his golf obsession during this offseason.