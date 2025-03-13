NFL Draft 2025: Top Landing Spots for Texas DB Jahdae Barron

Jahdae Barron put the NFL teams on notice when he lit up the Combine with his performances, running his 40-yard dash in just 4.39 seconds. The Longhorns DB was already on the radar of many NFL teams after superb performances in his final year of college football. He was a consensus All-American and arguably the best CB in the college, lifting the Jim Thorpe Award. With his ability to play both as a DB and Safety, along with serious speed, teams would like to get their hands on this athletic player from Texas.

Advertisement

So which teams should have him on their radar? The Ravens, Bills, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers, Rams, Vikings, Saints, Eagles, 49ers, Seahawks, Bucs, and the Commanders all need a DB.

Barron an ideal fit for the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills need a CB desperately following their secondary’s performances in the AFC Game against the Chiefs. Outside of Christian Benford, their DB room is too short of options. Rasul Douglas is an unrestricted free agent and has yet to reach an agreement. They won’t likely give him a new deal, with Beane favoring Benford. They are already cash-strapped.

The Bills traded Kaiir Elam to the Cowboys, which isn’t surprising because he was awful in the AFC Game against Worthy. Ja’Marcus Ingram is not a starter. They need a CB and Jahdae Barron is the best of the lot. Scouts and analysts predict him to go in the late 1st round or early 2nd round. Buffalo with the 30th overall pick is in a perfect position.

The Vikings need to rebuild their DB room

It’s time for the Vikings to rebuild their DB room. They lost the Safety, Cameron Bynum, and CBs Stephon Gilmore, and Shaquill Griffin, all could find new teams. However, they managed to hold onto Byron Murphy who signed a mega $66 million deal. Additionally, they also signed Isaiah Rodgers in free agency.

Despite retaining Murphy and signing Rodgers, they still need depth and as per Clutch Points, Jahdae Barron seems like a perfect fit for Brian Flores’ system. Flores is also a perfect coach for the young CB who could learn from a defensive guru like him.

The Rams could rely on Barron

Sean McVay’s side defense relied on young draft picks to make a difference and they did towards the end of the season. They could potentially lose Ahkello Witherspoon, whose one-year vet minimum deal ended. They could re-sign him but it seems like they might gravitate towards younger personnel on defense.

Darious Williams will be 32nd birthday and is coming off his worst season in coverage. They also waived cornerback Tre Tomlinson, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The Rams didn’t sign a CB in the free agency, even though they did have plenty of cap space. They hold the 26th overall pick and could for Jahdae Barron.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also another great spot for the Texas CB. Their secondary lacked consistency, outside of Zyon McCollum. allowed the fourth-most passing yards (4,147) and the sixth-highest passing success rate (47.9%) last season. They need serious reinforcements in their DB room and Barron would be a perfect fit.