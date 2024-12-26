“That Dog Is Only Checking for Explosives”: Cam Newton Clears the Air Around Hotel Security’s Baggage Check for NFL Players

A couple of weeks ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior director of operations Tim Jarocki gave fans a glimpse behind the curtain with regards to how NFL teams go about their travel accommodations for road games. One detail that many online latched onto from that video was the presence of police escorts for teams, accompanied by dogs. Many, online, actually believed they were drug-sniffing dogs. However, Cam Newton knows that’s not the case.

Advertisement

Newton, who now works as an NFL pundit and media personality, played in the NFL for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021. This is something he has experienced many times.

The 2015 NFL MVP reminded everyone that police dogs are used for sniffing a lot more than drugs: they’re also employed to sniff out bombs. And it turns out that sniffing out explosives is the main reason for the dogs’ presence, not marijuana or any other type of drug, as the former QB revealed (via: 4th&1 with Cam Newton).

“Somebody would say ‘ain’t they [the dogs] checking for weed and marijuana?’ Like no. That dog is only checking for explosives. That’s it.”

The fact that people assumed those dogs were there to police the players rather than protect them is disappointing. But thankfully, we have more player voices in the media like Newton who can clarify these situations. It’s also refreshing to see the NFL in protection mode rather than policing mode when it comes to their players.

Marijuana used to be the cause of many suspensions across the league. It ruined more than a few careers over the years, including those of receivers Josh Gordon and Martavis Bryant.

Now that cannabis has been decriminalized for recreational use in many states—while also serving as legal medicine at the federal level—that’s not a worry anymore. The league used to be tough on marijuana users, but it seems drug-sniffing dogs were never a part of the prevention plan; their role has always been focused on security.

During the show, Newton also highlighted how seriously the NFL takes security. This is especially true regarding any weapon or explosive that can cause bodily harm. With teams playing in stadiums packed with 50-60 thousand cheering fans, extra security measures are a necessity.

“When we go into the stadium, they have to take security serious, and by the time you get off, it’s just pick up and go. Some stadiums you may go through another security, so all bags are getting checked at all times. It ain’t no clear bag policy for the players, but given the circumstances of security and making sure everybody’s safe, you ain’t gonna too much s***.”

As Cam Newton pointed out, Jarocki isn’t making these travel arrangements on a weekly basis. According to the Carolina Panthers great, those bookings are being made six or seven months in advance. One would assume that means they get on the phones with hotels right after the official schedule is first released by the league.

This goes to show the level of planning, work, and security that goes into merely getting these teams on the field, before even considering how they achieve great results on the gridiron.