Poor Russell Wilson Downplays Mike Purcell’s Angry ‘Sideline Outburst’

Things are not going well for Russell Wilson at all. The Broncos quarterback just hasn’t been able to guide his team effectively this year and as a result, even his teammates aren’t behaving as amicably with him as one would expect.

During the week 12 clash between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, clearly, the Broncos stepped in as firm favorites. However, right from the word go, the Denver-based franchise looked completely out of sorts.

Before the final quarter began, the Panthers had already established a 14-point lead which ultimately proved enough for them to win the clash. Although Wilson was able to scored a TD later in the game, it was all too little too late by then.

NFL Twitter, as expected, went absolutely crazy as soon as Broncos finished on the losing side. Memes about how poor Wilson has been started flooding in. However, what ended up grabbing the most amount of attention after the game was the fiery exchange between Wilson and Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell.

Russell Wilson Got Yelled At By Mike Purcell

After a field goal in the final quarter extended Panthers’ lead, Purcell was seen angrily approaching Wilson. Moreover, he even yelled at Russell but the QB didn’t respond in the same manner.

Oh my god. #Broncos defenders are so frustrated with Russell Wilson at this point that they can’t keep it in anymore.pic.twitter.com/MZANROMPoW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 27, 2022

Wilson was clearly taken aback by Purcell’s angry outburst and after the game ended, everyone wanted to find out exactly what happened. However, both the stars ended up downplaying the incident.

“We want a spark on something. We’re all in this together, period. That’s the quarterback of our offense, they were about to take the field, obviously we let up a touchdown so we weren’t doing our job, but gotta get a spark somewhere,” Purcell stated after the game.

Mike went on to claim that the reason behind the outburst was nothing but frustration. “We’ve got to effing go,” Mike accepted telling Wilson. When asked about the same incident, Russell went on to add that there is absolutely no animosity between him and Purcell as both only want the best possible outcome for the team.

No matter what the players say, one can’t deny that the exchange between the QB and the DT did not leave a good impression at all.

