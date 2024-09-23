“Pray for My Dad”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Gets Emotional, Reveals How She Fights Her Inner Battles

Patrick Mahomes’ grandfather, Randy Martin, has unfortunately been hospitalized due to a medical condition. Grieving for her father, Patrick’s mother, Randi, took to Instagram to express how she is coping with witnessing his health deteriorate — just a year after her mother, Debbie Bates Martin, passed away following a series of health issues at the age of 72.

In an IG Story, she wrote, “This is how I fight my battles. If you are seeing this, take a moment, PRAY for my dad now.”

She penned this note above a picture of herself attending church, where people can be seen standing and singing prayers to God.

Randi Mahomes, mom to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, urges her IG family to PRAY for her father, who is currently hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/Y7AdihPfcj — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) September 23, 2024

Earlier, on September 18, she shared a biblical message on X and made it clear how she puts her faith in the almighty when the time is not right.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding,” she wrote.

Before Patrick’s grandfather fell ill, Randy was seen showing up for a mini-family reunion in March — right after the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in February. The get-together included Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson, stepsister, Mia, and the two-time NFL MVP’s toddlers, Sterling and Bronze.

Posting a picture from the day, Randi wrote, “Priceless time with my family. God is so Great.”

Yet, within a span of a few months, the scenario has changed — the joy has been replaced by quiet prayers. Randi first shared the news about her father getting hospitalized on September 14 on X:

“Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well… his name is Randy”

Amid this difficult time, Randi is not giving up his motherly duties. Last week, she showed up at Patrick’s Kansas City home to celebrate the QB’s 29th birthday. She is also staying immersed in work to forget the pain of her father’s hospitalization.

Recently, she was seen collaborating with Game Day Couture — showing off the cutest Chiefs game day pieces and promoting the latest looks from Scout & Molly’s of Leawood on Instagram.

It seems that work, family, and faith are Randi’s three magic words for surviving this challenging time.