“I Miss Her Every Day”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Honors Her Late Mother on Her 49th Birthday With a Heartfelt Message

Saturday is a big day for Patrick Mahomes, as he and his Kansas City Chiefs look to take another step toward a historic three-peat with a win over the Houston Texans in their Divisional round matchup. It’s doubly big for Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin. While her son will go on to battle on the gridiron, she’ll also be celebrating her birthday — a day she has also dedicated to honoring the memory of her late mother.

Advertisement

It’s not any special age, she’s turning 49, but it will be just the second birthday Martin will celebrate without her own mother. Mahomes’ grandmother and Martin’s mother, Debbie Bates, passed away in July of 2023 after a long battle through several health issues. Randi made sure to show her late mother some love on her 49th with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Celebrating 49 today! Taking a stroll down memory lane with these throwback photos and feeling so thankful for my amazing mom and all she put into celebrating birthdays growing up,” she wrote in the caption.

Randi reminisced about how her mother always used to make such a big deal about her birthday. It made a young Randi feel that much more special. Randi says she wants to keep her mother’s legacy alive “through the love and joy” she gets to experience with her own family.

“She had such a gift for making every birthday extra special, pouring so much love and care into every moment. I miss her every day, but I’m honoring her legacy through the love and joy I share with my family. Here’s to another year of blessings, memories, and gratitude!” Randi added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

Mama Mahomes and the rest of the clan are likely to experience lots of joy at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. They come into the game as -9.0 point favorites on the spread against the Texans, who were expected to lose last week to the Los Angeles Chargers as a home underdog.

K.C. was happy about that, no doubt, as the Chargers nearly beat them twice during the regular season. Divisional games are historically much tougher than other matchups.

As if Patrick Mahomes needed any extra motivation to go out and dominate on Saturday—the Chiefs are chasing an unprecedented three-peat after all. But a special performance for his mother on her special day adds a little something extra.