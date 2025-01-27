Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Pens Heartfelt Note as She Witnesses History in the Making With Her QB Son Leading the Chiefs

Randi Mahomes has stood by her son, Patrick Mahomes, through thick and thin. Despite raising him as a single mother, she made sure the quarterback had every opportunity to flourish both as a person and as an athlete. She has succeeded more than most could ever imagine, as Patrick made history this Sunday with his Kansas City Chiefs, leading them to their third straight Super Bowl. And Randi couldn’t be prouder of her son for blossoming in the field he admires.

Advertisement

Following the Chiefs-Bills matchup that ended in Kansas City’s favor, 32-29, Randi shared a carousel of moments from the game. In the caption, she thanked God for allowing her to witness Patrick achieve this feat and expressed gratitude toward her QB son.

“All glory to God for this incredible opportunity to witness history in the making. ❤️ So grateful to watch you pour your heart into what you love, son!” Randi wrote.

Randi and the Mahomes family seemed to have a splendid time at the game. She got to sit in a family box suite and was served delicious-looking treats before the game, as seen in one of the pictures. She also got to hang out with her other two children, Jackson and Mia, as the trio watched Patrick overcome the Bills for the fourth time in the playoffs. Afterward, they all got to go onto the field, celebrate with the team, and take pictures. Everything looked magical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes I, can also be spotted in one of the snaps. Although, he doesn’t seem to be as overjoyed as the rest of the family. As a former MLB pitcher, Pat understands the realities of the sports world—a perspective he made sure to share with Patrick from a young age. He would take his son into the locker room pre- and postgame to give him a glimpse of what it was really like.

While his father showed him the ropes, his mother was a constant source of support throughout. Something that has carried over to the present. But it wasn’t just Randi who was the proud mother watching her son win yesterday.

DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee, was also at the game. She made an Instagram post about the occasion, in which she can be seen hugging her son with disbelief in her voice. The video then cuts to her getting a separate picture with DeAndre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Greenlee (@sabrinagreenlee12)

Greenlee is blind due to an acid attack that she suffered in 2002. She’s outspoken about the hardships that she had to go through raising DeAndre and his three siblings. Along with the blindness, she also dealt with poverty and sexual abuse. But today, she’s a proud mother of four successful children. One of whom is a great NFL wide receiver.

D-Hop’s wide-receiving mate, Xavier Worthy, had his mother, Nicky Jones, in attendance as well. Nicky had the speedy wideout when she was 18 and has been his best friend ever since. She was seen in the stands throughout the year celebrating TDs in the stands for Worthy. And to celebrate the AFC title win, she posted a black-and-white picture with Worthy, all smiles.

What a Day! I’m so grateful! pic.twitter.com/WurZ2Luf3T — N I C K Y (@NickyNicole_J) January 27, 2025

It seems as though everyone, including their mothers, had a great time in KC following the game. For guys like D-Hop and Worthy, it’s their first Super Bowl circus as they’re just being introduced to all the excitement. But for the Mahomes family, this is their fifth go-around.

For Mahomes, the Chiefs, and their families, success is all they know. Since 2019, they’ve made it to five Super Bowls. This one will mark their third straight, giving them an opportunity to become the only team to ever win three in a row.