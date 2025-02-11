mobile app bar

“Not the Ending We Wanted, But”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Shares Encouraging Words for QB Son After Disastrous Super Bowl Loss

Suresh Menon
Published

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) embraces his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) embraces his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes is undeniably the best QB of this generation, but even the best have their tough moments. Super Bowl LIX was one such night where nothing went right for the Kansas City superstar, as he fell 40-22 against the Eagles. While the blowout loss was crushing, Mahomes’ biggest cheerleader—his mother, Randi Mahomes—helped soften the blow with a heartfelt message.

Taking to Instagram after the Chiefs’ loss, Randi first made it clear how proud she was of her son for leading the team to a third straight Super Bowl appearance—a feat that, despite the disappointment this year, shouldn’t be overlooked. The Chiefs have made it seem routine, but in reality, such dominance is anything but easy.

Randi, however, did express her disappointment in seeing the Chiefs go down haplessly the way they did. Yet, through the disappointment, she expressed her unconditional faith in her son while also expressing gratitude to every member of the Chiefs kingdom for their unwavering support.

“Not the ending we wanted, but so incredibly proud of Patrick and this team. No matter what, I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, son. Thank you, Chiefs Kingdom, for the love, support, and riding with us every step of the way,” Randi wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

Randi Mahomes’ followers echoed her positivity, praising her for raising a son grounded in humility and sportsmanship. Whether it was Mahomes facing tough questions from the media after a crushing Super Bowl loss or his simple act of lifting the spirits of his heartbroken teammates after the final whistle, netizens were impressed with the character he displayed.

Son Jackson Mahomes also reacted to his mom’s post by showing his love for her. The rest, meanwhile, agreed with the idea that Patrick & the Chiefs had a great season before cheekily hoping for a better O-line next season.

Arguably, the biggest display of Patrick Mahomes’ humility was seen in his social media statement after the loss. Taking to “X”, the Chiefs QB penned a heartfelt admission that he let the Chiefs fans down with his 2 INT and error-prone performance.

Mahomes then assured the Chiefs fans that he and his teammates will learn their lessons from this disaster and return in the best manner possible next season.

One interesting detail to note is that the Chiefs QB has remained radio silent since this message—no post-match photos and no engagement with his mom’s post. It seems the three-time Super Bowl winner is feeling the weight of the loss, which, from a neutral perspective, makes for an intriguing wait.

