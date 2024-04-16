‘Praying’ Russell Wilson Voices Discontent With Caitlin Clark’s $338,056 Contract: “These Ladies Deserve So Much More”

The selection of Caitlin Clark as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever was truly electrifying. However, when the details of her 4-year rookie contract emerged, it drew widespread attention, including from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.

The NFL star shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s 4-year rookie deal worth $338,056, retweeting Barstool Sports’ post featuring a year-by-year breakdown of the contract, extending until 2027. He expressed, “These ladies deserve so much more… Praying for the day ”

Russell Wilson’s advocacy for better treatment of WNBA players is understandable. However, it’s essential to recognize that contract values are often based on league revenue. Comparing Caitlin Clark’s contract to last year’s NBA first-overall pick, Victor Wembanyama sheds light on this discrepancy for many.

While Wembanyama signed a $55,174,766 deal with the San Antonio Spurs, approx. 163 times more than Clark’s, it’s crucial to note that the NBA generates revenue about 130-135 times higher than the WNBA. So, the comparison may not be entirely fair, given the vast difference in revenue streams available.

Considering this, student-athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese (7th overall pick) don’t necessarily miss out on their brand partnerships from the pre-draft era, once they declare for the draft. Additionally, the WNBA’s new media and television deal, set to start in 2025, is anticipated to be considerably more lucrative than previous agreements.

This could directly translate into a noticeable salary increase for players league-wide. Particularly, for athletes like Clark and Reese, it could be a gem when they negotiate their second contracts.

Is Russell Wilson underpaid with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

On the other hand, Russell Wilson found himself on a one-year contract with Justin Fields waiting in the wings, yet he is thrilled about his stint with Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He inked a one-year, $1.2 million deal after his release from the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are still set to fill Wilson’s pockets with around $38 million in guaranteed salary, as per his previous terms before the release.

Now, if viewed from the perspective of Russell Wilson’s previous $245 million, 5-year contract with the Broncos, his recent $1.2 million deal might seem like a significant pay cut. However, with the Broncos payment factored in, his annual income remains around $40 million.

This just shows that he is, by no means, underpaid. In contrast, even after the completion of her rookie deal, Caitlin Clark might struggle to secure such a lucrative contract in the future. Notably, Russell Wilson sits at the fourth spot in NFL history for earnings, with a whopping $266.4 million payout in his 12-year-long tenure.

This hefty sum allows him to take the pay cut with grace. While Wilson may appear to be a bargain at his current price, he’ll ultimately make significantly more. All he needs to do is break the Steelers’ playoff curse.