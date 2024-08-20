Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Scores a Touchdown with Back Squat Workout After Bouncing Back from Injury

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, faced a health scare in March 2024 when she experienced a fractured pelvic floor. With a zeal to heal quickly, Brittany resorted to physical therapy and exercises to strengthen her core and back. Finally, three months later in May, she revealed that she had fully recovered from the fracture.

Cut to August, Brittany is expecting her child and is showing even greater resilience as she remains dedicated to her fitness goals.

Recently, Brittany took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo, originally posted by her trainer, Kirsty Rae. In the image, she is standing in front of a rack- holding a barbell loaded with weight plates while dressed in vibrant orange workout attire. Alongside, the caption read:

“First time back to squat in probably over a year since dealing with my back injury. Felt soooooo good.”

Her commitment has not gone unnoticed by her trainers. Betina Gozo, who is a Nike Global Trainer reshared Brittany’s story and praised her dedication, writing, “So proud of you, how hard you keep working even during pregnancy and two kids.”

The rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model in return reposted Betina’s message to show her appreciation for the support.

Fitness has always been a priority for Brittany Mahomes during her first two pregnancies with daughter, Sterling in 2020 and son, Bronze in 2022. Speaking of Mrs. Mahomes’ first pregnancy, she even called out people for discouraging hitting the gym while the baby was inside the womb. She wrote:

“I truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good….my oh my. Do your research peeps, there’s lots of new info out.”

The jab came after she posted herself on Instagram doing five different types of squats while heavily pregnant.

Although Brittany and Patrick, who are going to be a girl mom and dad once again, announced the news of the pregnancy in July 2024 along with a gender reveal. However, they have yet to reveal the exact due date.

But if we do a little math, the baby girl might arrive in December or January 2025–given the fact that Brittany was nearing her first trimester when the pregnancy announcement was made in the offseason.