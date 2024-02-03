Pro Bowl QB Competition: Which of the 6 QBs Scored the Highest in Precision Passing Contest?

The 2023 Pro Bowl is underway, and standout players from the AFC and NFC Conferences have already started locking horns against each other. Already in the off-season, six notable quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts, CJ Stroud, Gardner Minshew, and Tua Tagovailoa—competed in the precision passing event, and it was nothing short of chaotic.

For context, each quarterback was given exactly one minute on the clock to accumulate as many points as possible by hitting moving and still targets. The closest targets (robotic dummies and drones) are of fewer points and the further the target, the more the points — the highest being 5. After the clock runs out, the NFL star will have a chance to add 10 more points by throwing the pigskin into a hole that is situated on the farthest side of the arena.

Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew was awarded his first Pro Bowl honor this season, and he did well for the AFC Conference by racking up 21 points in total and clinching the third spot among the 6 QB finalists.

Seahawks star Geno Smith, who might have to face a tough conversation with his team before February 16, also participated in the competition and added 15 points within 57 seconds before executing a precise dart pass for 5 more points for a total of 20. He secured the fourth spot in the bout.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finally had the chance for payback as he was clashing with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield. However, it was his Air Jordan 11 that moved one too many heads rather than his performance. He significantly struggled to hit even the closest targets, sparking all sorts of reactions among fans. However, he did manage to hit the further-away targets and rack up 17 points before the buzzer.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has earned his first bid for the Pro Bowl this season, had the worst precision in hitting the targets. He could rack up 16 points, one point less than Hurts, and in sixth position.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield might have utilized his home advantage once again and excelled in the Precision Passing challenge, connecting with targets left or right, both grounded and aerial. After the buzzer, Mayfield had accumulated 24 points, once again overcoming Hurts.

Texans QB CJ Stroud once again showcased a standout performance this season. He even surpassed Mayfield in the competition by racking up 26 points, hitting every crucial target. He even unintentionally put the pigskin through the 10-pointer hole, which didn’t add to his scoreboard since he had to execute that shot from a different line.

Following the first round, Stroud and Mayfield advanced to the finals and the Buccaneers QB once again showcased his athletic prowess, hardly missing any targets. However, Stroud faced an early setback, failed to connect with the close targets, and even came short after narrowly missing the 10-point throw.

Secret Superstar Dan Orlovsky Steals the Show in the Precision Passing Competition

Former QB turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also gave the passing precision challenge a go. He missed a 3-pointer and the flying 5-pointer, yet managed to score 17 points before the buzzer, surpassing Tua Tagovailoa and matching Jalen Hurts’. He was also able to rack up the 10-pointer, which no other QB was able to achieve in the completion.

The opening night winners accumulated 3 points each for their respective Conference. The NFC, led by Eli Manning, is currently leading by 12-6 against the Peyton Manning-led AFC Conference. Sunday’s main event, a flag football matchup between the Conferences will surely be worth keeping an eye out for. The broadcast is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.