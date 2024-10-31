“Probably Going Through a Little Depression Phase”: DK Metcalf Debunks Reports About His Candy-Heavy Diet

Last year, DK Metcalf bamboozled the NFL world by revealing his diet of one meal, one coffee, and three bags of candy. Kevin Garnett, sitting across from him, couldn’t even fathom how an NFL athlete of Metcalf’s caliber could do what he does on the field with such a diet.

It turns out that the Seattle Seahawks receiver had some justification for this unusual eating habit. He was also going through a certain phase that many would relate to.

During his appearance on Actually Me: GQ, Metcalf answered many fan questions about his lifestyle. Naturally, the odd diet was bound to come up, and when it did, he leaned back in his chair and pushed the laptop aside to finally address these so-called ‘allegations.’ He had to, since the very first comment of the Reddit post he was addressing had him in doubt.

“That one meal? Two full chickens, 12 eggs, 1 pound of rice, and one pound of cooked spinach,” the comment read. For someone with a 6-foot-4 stature and a 235-pound frame, it must have been baffling for this Reddit user that Metcalf could go all day with the aforementioned candy-centric diet.

However, Metcalf noted that he used to (emphasize on used to) eat just one meal a day. It’s due to the fact that the star receiver would drink coffee in the middle of the day, which is a diuretic. It helped quieten his hunger.

He would further suppress his appetite by eating candies, and bags of them. From Skittle gummies to Lifesaver creation. Metcalf then would eat his first and only meal of the day at around 7 to 8 p.m.

“Yes, I ate just one meal a day. It’s because I would drink coffee in the middle of the day. Coffee is a diuretic so it would hold over my appetite for a few hours. I would then eat dinner around 7, 8 ‘o clock. In between dinner and after drinking my coffee, I would indulge in a few bags of candy.”

There was more to the candy-centric story than coffee serving as a diuretic, though. During the gaps between the meals, eating candy was simply “my choice,” Metcalf said during the interview, further adding, “Probably going through, you know, a little depression phase. That’s just how I coped with it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HawkMania (@hawkmania4)

If those sweet, sugary candies helped Metcalf with whatever he was struggling with, it’s more than an explanation for any of us. Let’s also not forget that the Ole Miss alum won his second Pro Bowl last year.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks wide receiver has since changed his lifestyle. He is now eating two meals a day, and no longer indulges in bags of candy, just some. He has also cut back on the consumption of coffee.

“I eat twice a day now,” Metcalf said, as per King5.com. “I’ve slowed down on the coffee and candy.”

Kids looking up to Metcalf apparently started to adopt the candy-centric diet, which parents weren’t appreciative of. And rightfully so. However, Metcalf apologized for influencing those youngsters, adding that it was something that simply worked for him. It’s not for everybody.