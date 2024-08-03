“Psycho Tom”: Chris Godwin Compares Tom Brady’s Huddle Vibe With Baker Mayfield’s

Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons symbolized the end of an era and left many across the NFL world saddened. However, his departure opened up new possibilities for Baker Mayfield, which he capitalized on last season. After playing with both QBs, Chris Godwin broke down how the huddle vibes of the two QBs differed.

Godwin sat down with Pete Prisco at the Bucs training camp and explained how Brady had an unmatched aura in the huddle. Per Godwin, he was always about football and nothing else in the huddle and when he was on the field, he gave no credence to anything outside that and approached the game with a sharp focus.

Godwin revealed Brady was always trying to make others better by giving instructions. While he didn’t make a big fuss when a receiver ran the wrong route, he could tell that he didn’t like mistakes.

Baker, per Godwin, is a mix of sugar and spice. He likes to crack jokes in the huddle but when it’s time to deliver, he is locked in:

“Tom, he was very like business like, what they call, ‘Physcho Tom.’ When he’s in football mode that’s what he is, laser like focus. Baker is a mix of both. He likes to have a lot of fun. But when it’s time to play, he’s locked in.”

Tampa Tom was a different breed, chill and relaxed as if the weight had been lifted off his shoulders. He played like he was enjoying football for the first time in a long time. That energy vibrated through the whole locker room. However, that didn’t mean he wasn’t locked in. He went to Tampa to win another Super Bowl.

That being said, if Baker wants to match Brady’s impact, he must do more than throw for 4000 yards.

Can Mayfield do what Brady did in Tampa?

Coming off the laborious two decades in New England, the pressure on Brady to deliver wasn’t the same. Yet, he didn’t slack off. In his first season, he threw for 4633 yards, followed by league-high 5316 and 4694 yards.

In his three seasons, he threw 108 TDs and was picked off only 33 times. Mayfield has been a perennial underachiever, failing to settle down anywhere despite being the first overall pick.

Coming to Tampa, he benefitted from the free-flowing playcalling of Dave Canales. In his first season, he threw for 4044 yards, adding 28 TDs, and was picked off only ten times. He even managed to win a playoff game and earn a Pro Bowl nomination.

The Bucs rewarded him with a three-year $100 million contract. Mayfield is no Brady, even their huddle vibes are different. However, he has fit in like a glove with the unit at Tampa Bay, just like Brady had once done, instilling them with new hope of a winning season for the first time since the GOAT’s retirement.