“Put Me In A Room Full of Crackheads, I’ma Still Find My Way”: The Mindset Cam Newton Showed in February Could Help Him Land a Job After Getting Vaccinated

Cam Newton won’t find his quest to becoming a starter in the NFL again easy. Will the former MVP be willing to take any offers he gets, or will he be picky?

Cam Newton doesn’t go down easily. We’ve seen it before with his determination to battle back from a career-altering shoulder injury and we’ve seen it again today with his decision to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that’s an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. pic.twitter.com/SefERRGLfH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2021

After being cut from New England in the summer, many speculated that the reason for his release was his vaccination status. The reigning MVP had missed 5 days of practice due to a miscommunication over testing protocols, and soon after, the Pats decided to stick with Rookie Mac Jones.

Although Bill Belichick later claimed that Newton’s release was unrelated to this, being unvaccinated in today’s league makes you a huge liability to your team.

With his skills seemingly already on the decline, Newton had little choice but to get jabbed if he was to remain marketable. For now, he’s still a free agent but there are certainly a handful of teams that could use his veteran leadership.

Cam Newton in February “Put Me In A Room Full of Crackheads, I’ma Still Find My Way”

Appearing on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast on February of this year, still a member of the Patriots, Newton explained his decision to go to Foxboro in the first place.

“What other options did I have?,” Newton asked the other guests on the podcast. “I intimidate a lot of people, and honestly, I intimidated the franchise that I was at.”

After taking a subtle shot at the Panthers, Cam said that he feels his adaptability is something that sets him apart from other athletes.

“Everybody’s not used to knowing what they are and who they are, and not being moved and bothered by it. For me, that’s where I stand out the most.”

“I’m from Atlanta, Georgia. I’m a ‘finsesser’. I’m a chameleon. I know how to make a way. You put me anywhere, I’ma figure it out. You could me in a room full of billionaires, I’ma still find my way. You could put me in a room full of crackheads, I’ma still find my way.”

If he practices what he preaches, then his job search will become that much easier. There aren’t too many teams in the market for a new starting QB right now, but if Newton is willing to adapt, a whole bunch of franchises could use his experience in their locker rooms.

The former league MVP might have to re-enter the league as a backup, something he isn’t used to being, and work his way to the field again.

Also read: “That Was An ‘Archie Manning Special’”: When Peyton Manning Paid Tribute to His Father Rather Than Boomer Esiason After the Longest Rush of His Career