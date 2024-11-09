mobile app bar

QB Jayden Daniels’ International Appeal Suggests the Commanders Might Just Have an Overseas Game Next Season

Sneha Singh
Published

Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium.

Jayden Daniels has emerged as a blockbuster rookie for the Commanders! He has brought the sleeping giant of a franchise to life, currently atop the NFC East. Not many would have believed this outcome before the 2024 NFL season, but now, Jayden has turned things around in Washington and even extended his influence across the Atlantic.

The Commanders are currently standing at 7-2 with a playoff berth in sight. This 7-2 record is a feat the franchise hasn’t seen in 28 years, making it natural for fans to be excited. And international fans too. In the first week of October, the rookie’s No.5 jersey became the highest-selling not just in the States but also in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as per Fanatic.

This newfound international buzz has many wondering if we can see the Commanders play overseas next season.

This season, the NFL conducted five games outside America, with three of these matchups held in the UK. If Washington returns to the international sphere next year, it’s bound to gain traction considering Daniels’ spectacular performance.

Apart from jersey sales, the Commanders have seen an unprecedented spike in ticket sales, selling out all their home games. Northwest Stadium has seen the revival of fan spirit which had been lacking in recent years. The gate receipts have risen by 20% this year, with a 90% renewal rate in season tickets, as per the Washington Post.

Josh Harris’s new ownership is also to thank for the franchise’s success. He has made significant changes in the setup after purchasing the team last year. But the biggest contributor, it seems, is Daniels, who even inspired a ‘Hail Jayden’ shirt after his game-winning Hail Mary pass against Chicago, a testament to his achievements.

Jayden Daniels on top of the 2024 rookie class

After drafting the LSU quarterback at No. 2, Washington might already have a generational talent at their hands. The rookie started busting multiple records in the first five weeks and is a worthy candidate for the MVP race. Daniels has won the Rookie of the Week seven times so far and was recently named at the top of the 2024 rookie class by the league.

He ranks second, just below Patrick Mahomes, in terms of EPA (expected points added) and below Lamar Jackson in QB ratings. Daniels’ recent Hail Mary pass in the last minute, which secured a win over the Bears, has analysts projecting him to become a future “legend“.

In his career’s first nine games, the rookie has amassed 1,45 yards, 163 out of 228 completions, 9 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Jayden Daniels has already cemented his name in the league but has a long way to go ahead. The Commanders will face the Pittsburgh Steelers with hopes of bettering their 7-2 record at Northwest Stadium.

