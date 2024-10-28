mobile app bar

“You Saw That With Tiger Woods”: Tony Romo Can See Early Glimpses of Greatness in Jayden Daniels

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jayden Daniels, Tiger Woods, and Tony Romo

Jayden Daniels (left), Tiger Woods (center) and Tony Romo (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels pulled off a miraculous victory over the Chicago Bears with a show-stopping, last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass. The rookie has been shining in his debut year with the Commanders, and his clutch performance in Monday’s game was just another testament to his future potential. Former QB and now analyst Tony Romo sees this too, dubbing the rookie as an NFL great in the making.

Prior to the Week 8 game, Romo asserted that he would choose to start Marcus Mariota over Daniels due to the rookie’s rib injuries. However, the former quarterback seemed to have eaten his words after watching Daniels ball out against the Bears and didn’t shy away from comparing him to golf’s undisputed legend, Tiger Woods.

“Let the legend grow, it continues,” said Romo on NFL on CBS. “You saw that with Tiger Woods when he was young. His dad told him, let the legend grow. Well, this is part of it.”

Romo also remarked that the quarterback’s game is similar to Patrick Mahomes, noting that the Chiefs star is never really ‘out of the game’ and always has some kind of trick up his sleeve at the last minute.

“It has a little Mahomes-esque feel to it to me, where you don’t really think he’s ever out of the game.”

The former Cowboys QB cited the example of the Ravens’ game where, despite their loss, the rookie was incessantly trying to make plays to “give his team a chance.” Romo, albeit hesitantly, also relayed how Daniels told him after the game that adrenaline played a part in his mind-blowing performance.

“I don’t know if I should say it, but he says adrenaline is a really powerful drug, and I think the adrenaline was kicking there for him to get it down the field.”

In the nail-biting 18-15 finish over Chicago, Daniels amassed 2 touchdowns for 261 yards and completed 21 out of 38 passes with zero interceptions. The most memorable moment of the matchup was the signal caller’s Hail Mary pass, which he credits to nobody but God.

Jayden Daniels’ iconic pass

The ball was snapped with a mere 2 seconds left on the clock, but it was enough for Daniels to make a game-changing play. The 23-year-old rookie navigated through the scuffle to throw the football 52 yards, initially landing in the hands of a Commanders player surrounded by defenders, but then deflected toward WR Noah Brown, as if by pure magic.

When asked to describe the final play, the rookie only had one entity to thank.

“Nothing but God, man. Nothing but God,” said Daniels via CBS. “Without him, I don’t even think I’d be playing this week. But man, all glory to God.”

Monday’s victory is especially incredible in light of Daniels’ rib injury. Washington fans were concerned seeing the quarterback tagged as ‘questionable’ on Friday’s injury report.

The rookie had suffered the injury in Week 7 during the Commanders’ matchup against the Panthers and missed two days of practice, attending the third in a limited capacity.

The Commanders head in to Week 9 with a shining 6-2 score and will face the Giants on Sunday. With his last-minute give-it-all play, Jayden Daniels has convinced the NFL world that as long as he is on the field, it’s never too late to turn the game around.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these