“You Saw That With Tiger Woods”: Tony Romo Can See Early Glimpses of Greatness in Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels pulled off a miraculous victory over the Chicago Bears with a show-stopping, last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass. The rookie has been shining in his debut year with the Commanders, and his clutch performance in Monday’s game was just another testament to his future potential. Former QB and now analyst Tony Romo sees this too, dubbing the rookie as an NFL great in the making.

Prior to the Week 8 game, Romo asserted that he would choose to start Marcus Mariota over Daniels due to the rookie’s rib injuries. However, the former quarterback seemed to have eaten his words after watching Daniels ball out against the Bears and didn’t shy away from comparing him to golf’s undisputed legend, Tiger Woods.

“Let the legend grow, it continues,” said Romo on NFL on CBS. “You saw that with Tiger Woods when he was young. His dad told him, let the legend grow. Well, this is part of it.”

Romo also remarked that the quarterback’s game is similar to Patrick Mahomes, noting that the Chiefs star is never really ‘out of the game’ and always has some kind of trick up his sleeve at the last minute.

“It has a little Mahomes-esque feel to it to me, where you don’t really think he’s ever out of the game.”

The former Cowboys QB cited the example of the Ravens’ game where, despite their loss, the rookie was incessantly trying to make plays to “give his team a chance.” Romo, albeit hesitantly, also relayed how Daniels told him after the game that adrenaline played a part in his mind-blowing performance.

“I don’t know if I should say it, but he says adrenaline is a really powerful drug, and I think the adrenaline was kicking there for him to get it down the field.”

In the nail-biting 18-15 finish over Chicago, Daniels amassed 2 touchdowns for 261 yards and completed 21 out of 38 passes with zero interceptions. The most memorable moment of the matchup was the signal caller’s Hail Mary pass, which he credits to nobody but God.

Jayden Daniels’ iconic pass

The ball was snapped with a mere 2 seconds left on the clock, but it was enough for Daniels to make a game-changing play. The 23-year-old rookie navigated through the scuffle to throw the football 52 yards, initially landing in the hands of a Commanders player surrounded by defenders, but then deflected toward WR Noah Brown, as if by pure magic.

When asked to describe the final play, the rookie only had one entity to thank.

“Nothing but God, man. Nothing but God,” said Daniels via CBS. “Without him, I don’t even think I’d be playing this week. But man, all glory to God.”

Monday’s victory is especially incredible in light of Daniels’ rib injury. Washington fans were concerned seeing the quarterback tagged as ‘questionable’ on Friday’s injury report.

The rookie had suffered the injury in Week 7 during the Commanders’ matchup against the Panthers and missed two days of practice, attending the third in a limited capacity.

Powerful: Jayden Daniels was asked to describe the final Hail Mary play. His answer is everything you need to know about the rookie QB: "Nothing but God, man, Nothing but God. All glory to God."pic.twitter.com/Q5U2XKU8Fo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2024

The Commanders head in to Week 9 with a shining 6-2 score and will face the Giants on Sunday. With his last-minute give-it-all play, Jayden Daniels has convinced the NFL world that as long as he is on the field, it’s never too late to turn the game around.