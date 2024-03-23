Questions Over L’Jarius Sneed Asking $20 Million Per Year Leaves Super Bowl Winning OT Confused: “Don’t Get Why People Are Balking”

L’Jarius Sneed, a 2020 NFL Draft pick has been there with the Chiefs throughout their dynastic pursuits. Waiting to get an updated deal, the cornerback was slapped with a franchise tag this postseason. While others from the Chiefs’ core like Chris Jones re-signed, there has been an impediment in Sneed’s contract.

L’Jarius Sneed enjoyed entry-level numbers till 2023, with a 4-year, $3,929,320 contract. Wanting to step up his game and put his worth to numbers, the Chiefs’ cornerback demanded $20 million as his annual salary. While the numbers have a gaping difference, Mitchell Schwartz raised significant doubts about the teams’ shying away reaction.

“I don’t get why people are balking at Sneed asking for $20m or more a year. The highest paid corner signed for $21 per year 2 years ago when the cap was $208m.,” wrote Schwartz, further presenting a flurry of arguments to support Sneed’s ask.

As Schwartz said, the Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in 2024 will receive $21 million, under his 4-year contract worth $84,000,000 in 2022. Moreover, the stats when put to comparison present a far better picture of Sneed who facilitated the Chiefs’ recent success. Furthermore, Alexander had just 23 tackles, 4 assists, and 1 fumble with no interceptions in 2023.

Contrastingly, Sneed topped the charts with 60 tackles, 18 assists, 2 interceptions, and 1 fumble. This also comes as a surprise as the Green Bay Packers stand at a valuation of $4.9 billion, close to the Chiefs who stand at $4.3 billion after three SB wins. However, adding more salt to Sneed’s wounds, a report by CBS Sports presented the Colts and Titans as interested teams, who are still hesitant to pay per Sneed’s demands.

Top Average Corner Salaries in NFL 2024 vs L’Jarius Sneed’s Demand

As the NFL’s importance of cornerbacks comes under the lens and the 2024 season is on the horizon, it presents us with an opportunity to delve into the list of the highest-paid cornerbacks, according to data sourced from Spotrac.

#1. Jaire Alexander – Green Bay Packers ($21 million per year)

Leading the pack is Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers, with a staggering average annual salary of $21 million. His contract, totaling $84 million was signed in 2022 to recognize his exceptional talent as a cornerback.

#2. Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns ($20.1 million per year)

Not far behind is Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns, securing the second spot with an impressive average salary of $20.1 million annually.

#3. Jalen Ramsey – Miami Dolphins ($20 million per year)

Jalen Ramsey, representing the Miami Dolphins, takes the third position with an annual salary of $20 million. His impact on the field extends beyond conventional stats, also making him a valuable asset to his team.

#4. Jaylon Johnson – Chicago Bears ($19.8 million per year)

Also tied for the fourth spot is Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears, boasting an average yearly salary of $19.8 million.

#4. L’Jarius Sneed – Kansas City Chiefs ($19.8 million per year)

Sharing the fourth spot is L’Jarius Sneed of the Kansas City Chiefs, who also promised $19.8 million annually. Sneed’s place as a defensive force has played a significant role in the Chiefs’ recent success. However, the turmoil around his ask has fetched him a franchise tag, instead of a long-term deal, which has left many scratching heads including Mitchell Schwartz.

#6. Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens ($19.5 million per year)

Rounding out the top five is Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens. Humphrey has an average annual salary of $19.5 million.

As these elite cornerbacks gear up for 2024, their numbers shall lead to greater scrutiny from the fans. However, their lucrative contracts display their value to the teams. Moreover, with each interception, deflection, and tackle, they shall continue to prove themselves and strengthen their status so as to transcend above commitment issues like Sneeds.