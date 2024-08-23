Lamar Jackson Wants Fans To Get Jaire Alexander to Baltimore: “Slide to the Ravens”

Earlier this week, the Packers and Ravens had a joint practice that reunited old college teammates, Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander. Louisville fans asked the quarterback to post pictures with the cornerback. However, he in turn asked them to help the duo become teammates again.

The reigning NFL MVP reacted to a post of him arriving at the Packers’ practice facility in full team gear on a bike. He revealed it was his first time riding one and claimed he had a good time in Green Bay. However, Louisville fans weren’t interested in details about his trip to Wisconsin. They were only concerned about seeing a picture of their two former stars.

But Jackson responded that they should ask Alexander to swap Green Bay for Baltimore they wanted to see them together. He wrote,

“Tell him slide to the Ravens.”

Tell him slide to the ravens https://t.co/c5ZC6ThClE — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 23, 2024

The duo played together for the University of Louisville from 2015 to 2017. Both players left college a year early and declared for the 2018 NFL draft. Jackson was picked 32nd overall by the Ravens, while the Packers picked Alexander with the 18th pick.

Despite going their separate ways and becoming one of the best players at their respective positions, they’ve remained close friends. They’ve earned multiple All-Pro nods, but neither has hoisted the Lombardi trophy.

Perhaps a reunion in Baltimore would see them get their hands on the ultimate prize. The fans certainly believe they could if the cornerback joined the Ravens.

Fans react to Lamar Trying to Prize Jaire from Green Bay

Ravens fans were unsurprisingly excited about the prospect of one of the top defensive backs in the league joining their secondary. On the flip side, Packers fans were not amused and told Jackson to back off, insisting that their cornerback is not going anywhere.

One Ravens fan claimed the cornerback would be the perfect addition to their defense.

Our secondary would be unstoppable — Crumbletakes (@Crumbletakes) August 23, 2024

Another implored Alexander to consider the move.

Brother Jaire might as well slide to Bmore — Danny Phantom (@CalebAGYENiM) August 22, 2024

One fan jokingly said that the quarterback has taken up a new job.

Bro is a recruiter — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) August 23, 2024

One Packers fan was adamant that the star cornerback is staying put.

jaire not going anywhere — (@TezFrm901) August 23, 2024

Another joked that Jackson should consider moving to Green Bay.

I was hoping we could get you to the Pack! — Sleve McDichael (@Evil_Ed83) August 23, 2024

As much as the fans and the players want it, a reunion is unlikely. The Packers made Alexander the highest-paid cornerback in the league in 2022 and have him under contract for two more years. The Ravens handed Jackson a five-year, $275 million extension last year, while Green Bay gave Jordan Love a four-year, $220 million deal this year, locking him as the face of the franchise.

Both players are vital for the teams and neither would be allowed to leave. As exciting as a reunion sounds, it won’t happen in the foreseeable future.