Quinn Ewers vs Will Howard: QB Stat Comparison Ahead of Cotton Bowl 2025; Match Prediction

In just a few hours, college football royalty, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Texas Longhorns in what promises to be a cracking CFP semi-final showdown. Apart from the rich history, legacy, and firepower of these two teams, a key subplot in this contest will be the quarterbacks at the helm: Will Howard (Ohio) and Quinn Ewers (Texas).

Howard and Ewers have arguably been amongst the best QBs this season alongside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. On one hand, we have Ohio QB Will Howard, who had been a vital cog in the Buckeyes’ 12-2 record this season. Having thrown for 3,490 yards this season, the Buckeyes star ranks above his counterpart in Touchdowns [32] and QBR [87.3].

While Howard boasts the second-best QBR amongst his contemporaries this season, Ewers ranks lower with a QBR of 76.1, placing him 20th amongst his peers. Ewers has also thrown three fewer TDs than Will and two more interceptions.

From a statistical lens, Howard is a clear winner. But things take a u-turn from a psychological perspective. The Texas QB is a big-game player and his stats are a testament to that. Ewers has racked up 1,520 passing yards and 11 TDs against AP Top 25 teams, while Howard has tallied 709 yards and 6 TDs in the same category.

Nonetheless, from Ewers’ perspective, the stakes are significantly higher when considering the fact that he was a former Ohio player before joining the Longhorns.

Here’s a bit of context: Ewers received a scholarship from Ohio and was part of the Buckeyes camp for a season. The QB left Ohio for his home state of Texas, citing a lack of opportunities with the Buckeyes. Considering this dynamic, Quinn has a perfect platform to show his former team that they should have hung on to him far longer than they did.

Just like the QB battle, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor also hangs the Cotton Bowl in balance. As per the predictor, the Texas Longhorns are barely expected to edge out their counterparts, with a predicted 50.8% chance of winning the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The betting odds, however, have the Ohio State Buckeyes as favorites. Ohio State currently stands at -250, while the Longhorns are at +195. Although, the odds make sense, considering the recent form of the two teams.

While the Buckeyes are entering the match after pulverizing Oregon [41-21] and Tennessee [42-17], the Longhorns have had an unconvincing path to the semi-final with close victories.

Based on recent form, Quinn Ewers & Co. have been inconsistent at times, while the Buckeyes look sharper than ever. Keeping all this in mind, it does seem like Will Howard and his teammates will make it to the finals, barring any surprises from Quinn Ewers.