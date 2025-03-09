Ryan Clark Explains Why Non-4-Star Players Shouldn’t Chase Alabama or Ohio State in Their First Year

The college sports’ landscape has never been easier to traverse for a college athlete. For high school athletes, though, things have never been more difficult. Even if you’ve been guaranteed a starting spot at a premium institution, one key transfer could alter the trajectory of your entire career.

Conversely, once you’ve already established yourself at the collegiate level, you can quickly catapult yourself into stardom. Cam Ward is a perfect example of this. He began his college football career at Incarnate Word, an NCAA-FCS school. After two years – and 71 touchdown passes – with the Cardinals, he transferred to Washington State, then to Miami. Now, he’s slated to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

To call this a meteoric rise would be an understatement. Ward was a zero-star prospect (247 Sports) when he joined Incarnate Word out of high school. He knew he wouldn’t get to prove himself immediately at a more renowned university, so he didn’t force things. This path proved fruitful for him. Ryan Clark believes it could do the same for other lower-level prospects.

Clark discussed the new era of college recruiting on The Pivot podcast. While addressing the topic, he confidently recommended prospects in a similar mold to Ward should follow in his footsteps.

“If you’re not the five-star or the high four-star… you actually want to go to different colleges. You want to maybe start low… play your way to get yourself an opportunity at a bigger school, or a better school for more money… you got to get out of that mindset that it got to be Alabama [or Ohio State] right away,” Clark said.

Clark’s comments on working one’s way to the top come from personal experience. He, like Ward, was a zero-star recruit in high school. But unlike Ward, who is a top draft prospect, Clark went to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Regardless, he molded himself into an enforcer, consistent starter, Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

Ryan Clark played free safety for the Steelers from 2006-2013. If you were trying to catch a pass across the middle of the field during those years, you had to keep your head on a swivel or you might be taking a ride to the locker room on a cart. pic.twitter.com/RB03JrKcU6 — Billy Hartford (@CamHeywardFan) August 16, 2023

Clark’s unconventional route to the league – and current ESPN analyst gig – qualifies him to speak on recruiting. Naturally, he recommended some things to those pursuing his same dreams in this new age.

“Don’t burn bridges. If I’m being recruited by a certain school, and maybe I don’t want to go there, be respectful. Always treat that relationship like it’s golden… because that guy might be at the bigger school the next year… play the game as [coaches] are playing the game… [work] every day to make sure their present gives them a better future,” Clark added.

Prospects – and their parents – would be wise to heed Clark’s words. He not only went through the old era as a player, but the new era with his son, Jordan. His wisdom helped Jordan reach the College Football Playoff with Notre Dame and may result in him also becoming a pro. With any luck, families could put their children in similar positions.