Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Weigh In After Quinn Ewers Claims He’s the Best QB in the Draft Over Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class has widely been labeled underwhelming, with two names standing out above the rest — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. While the former is widely considered the best in the class for his mobility and accuracy, the latter has his arm strength and electric playmaking ability coming to the rescue. But if you thought that meant Quinn Ewers would take a backseat, you clearly don’t know the Texas quarterback.

Advertisement

Rather than quietly accepting the third-wheel narrative, the Texas quarterback recently made it clear: he’s the best in this class. Period. Over Shedeur, over Cam, and over everybody.

While his confidence sparked backlash and skepticism online, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson weren’t among the doubters — they actually liked what they heard.

“I think I’m the best in the class and the most ready for the NFL because of what I’ve been through,” Ewers declared. “I think I’m the most ready for the situations that occur in the NFL—injuries, playing through tough injuries, having a big name behind you, continuing to play through that amount of pressure… I’ve matured a lot, and I have a plan of attack for pretty much any situation that can arise.”

Reacting to Ewers’ statement in the latest episode of Nightcap, Ocho appreciated the Longhorns star’s confidence in himself. Interestingly, he even saw parallels between Ewers’ bold claim and the cockiness Shedeur Sanders has been infamous for in the media lately. However, there is a difference.

As Ocho noted, Ewers’ statements aren’t simply braggadocios like Sanders, who recently talked about how he will change the culture and face of the team drafts him. Ewers, meanwhile, flexed his experience—a claim that cannot be disputed.

“I like it. He’s spewing the same type of confidence and brashness that they talk about Shedeur, but in a different way… He’s just spinning it in a different way—using his history, his past experiences to tell you why he’s the best player available, ahead of the tools that might be in front of him. The delivery is just different.”

Shannon Sharpe, on the other hand, seemed unfazed about Quinn Ewers’ words for a simple reason — these are the bare minimum words that an elite QB should use to describe himself. And let’s be real—this is exactly the energy you want from a top quarterback prospect. Confidence separates the good from the great.

“Every player in the draft believes they’re the best player in the draft… You have to have a strong belief in yourself. That’s the number one thing. Never let them take your confidence—not even with all the boos, not even if you get benched. You made it this far.”

In his three years with the Longhorns, Ewers threw for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions with a passing completion percentage of 64.9. While his last season included a rough 12 interceptions, he also recorded 31 touchdown passes—a career high. On paper, Quinn Ewers is a top prospect, but it’s his inaccuracy and injury concerns that hurt his draft stock.

But if one were to look past that, the Texas Longhorns star has both stats and postseason pedigree [2 College Football Playoff appearances] to make a strong case for himself. So don’t rule out Ewers just yet.