Raiders No. 6 Pick Ashton Jeanty Outshines Underpaid Derrick Henry With His $35.9M Rookie Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders added a talented piece to their offense when selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

In a day and age where running backs are rarely taken in the first-round, Jeanty was too good to pass up after rushing for 2,609 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season. He came second in Heisman voting to winner Travis Hunter.

Earlier today, Jeanty signed his rookie deal, which will pay him $35.89 million over the next four years that includes $22.74 million guaranteed. Averaging $8.9 million per year on his rookie contract, Jeanty ranks as the 11th-highest paid running back in the NFL. Jeanty is paid more than the majority of running backs in the NFL, but the biggest surprise is Derrick Henry.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Henry to a bargain on a two-year contract worth $16 million before last season. In return, he had one of his best seasons in year nine in the NFL, rushing for the second-most yards in his career (1,921) while leading the league in rushing touchdowns (16.)

Henry is currently the 13th-highest paid running back in the NFL at $8 million per year. He’s a prime example of running backs being underpaid in today’s world of football contracts. There are only six running backs in the NFL that make $10 million or more per season with just one (Saquon Barkley) making $20 million per season.

Raiders RB and No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty has signed his fully-guaranteed, four-year $35,895,812 rookie deal that includes a $22,746,044 signing bonus, per his agents @HenryOrgann and @Agent_Big_Al of @DisruptiveSports. pic.twitter.com/oeecCtIt0I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2025

The running back market is highly underpaid when you look at the wide receiver market maxed at $40 million per year (Ja’Marr Chase) and quarterbacks making $60 million per year.

As things currently stand, Barkley is the highest-paid running back in the NFL. His current deal is two years and $41.2 million. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is right behind Barkley, making $19 million per year on a two-year, $38 million deal. Jonathan Taylor ($14 million), Alvin Kamara ($12.25 million), and Josh Jacobs ($12 million) round out the top five highest-paid running backs in football today.

As the salary cap continues to increase in the NFL, and if more running backs are selected higher, running backs could be paid higher salaries. Of course, they may never see quarterbacks, defensive ends, or tackle money, but maybe it can become a norm for them to start making around $20 million a year.

Jeanty can help the running back market out by having a productive four seasons on his rookie contract that could lead to a big second contract. Do you think the running back market will rise soon?