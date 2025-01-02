“Rams’ Current Offense is Better than the One That Won the Super Bowl”: Rich Eisen Has High Praise for Matthew Stafford’s Army

After a disastrous start to the season, the Rams and Sean McVayit somehow made it through. It looked like they weren’t going to make the playoffs at one point. However, McVay and Stafford worked their wonders and are again in the postseason as the NFC West winners.

Advertisement

But do they have what it takes to go all the way like they did in the 2021-22 season? Well, Rich Eisen believes so as he showerd praise on their stacked offense.

“I do. I certainly do. You could make the case that this offense is better than the one that won the Super Bowl.”

During the latest episode of What the Football with Suzy Schuster and Amy Trask podcast, Eisen heaped praise on the Rams’ current offense, calling it much better than the one they had when they lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Eisen pointed out that Kyreen Williams is one of the best RBs -in the league and certainly better than Sony Michel and CJ Anderson who led the rushing department in the 2021-22 season. He has been productive in both the rushing and receiving departments while doing his duties as a blocker too.

He believes Puka Nacua has been pivotal in revitalizing the Rams’ receiving corps, with the BYU alum forming a dynamic duo with Cooper Kupp—one that he argues is even better than the pairing of Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford continues to perform at an elite level, proving he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

Despite lacking veteran stars, the Rams’ defense has been impressive, anchored by a group of young players, many of whom are rookies. However, the most remarkable aspect of the team this season has been their flexibility and adaptability.

They’ve shown they can win in various ways—whether by grinding out a defensive battle or lighting up the scoreboard in a shootout. Crucially, the defense has stepped up when it matters most, making timely plays as the season progresses.

Rich Eisen believes in the Rams’ ability to put together a strong run in the playoffs, But it will all come down to how their offense performs which has gotten stagnant in recent weeks and that won’t happen without Puka Nacua.

Rich Eisen praises Rams wideout Puka Nacua

Eisen called Puka Nacua a revelation and one of the best finds in recent times. His pairing with Cooper Kupp has been pivotal for McVay’s offense. But there are questions about his durability this season, as he missed multiple games this season due to a knee injury.

However, it seems after missing five games due to a knee injury, he has been able to put the injury concerns behind him. Puka has been unstoppable even though the offense hasn’t been scoring many points in the last three weeks. Since coming back, he has 990 yards and 79 catches in 11 games and has been unstoppable. Five of those games have been 100+ yard games.

While his stats may not be similar to his record-breaking rookie season, the numbers have been better. The Rams wideout is first in successful targets per route and explosive receptions per route. Puka’s catch percentage of 63.3 percent is better than 56.9 percent from last season. He is averaging 7.2 yards per catch and 90 yards per game- both better than 6.2 yards and 87.4 yards from last season.

The Rams need his consistency and need him to continue producing those numbers if they hope to make a deep run in the postseason.