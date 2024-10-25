Rams vs. Vikings Predictions, Injury Updates, and Matchups to Watch for Week 8 TNF

Aug 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The first NFL game of Week 8 pits friends against one another, as Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell returns to Hollywood to battle head coach Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams. Prior to taking the lead job in Minnesota (2022), O’Connell worked as McVay’s offensive coordinator for two seasons (2020-21). Now, he gets the chance to defeat his old boss in primetime action. At this point, the Vikings are the favorites to win, because of their current form, in comparison to the Rams.

O’Connell’s arrival in Los Angeles isn’t close to the most notable return, though. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee) are finally recovered from their ailments, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford his top two weapons for the first time since the opening quarter of Week 1.

Stafford can finally feel comfortable with his receiving corps, but he likely won’t have much time to get them the ball. Los Angeles’ offensive line has struggled all season, and now faces a Minnesota defense that has the third-most sacks (24) in the NFL. The chess match between McVay and Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores will play a huge role in which the team emerges victorious.

On the other side of the ball, Minnesota elected to hold star tight end T.J. Hockenson out for tonight’s game. Hockenson tore his ACL in 2023, and has yet to play this season, but had been practicing in limited fashion all week.

His extended absence gives the Rams’ defense a bit of a reprieve, but doesn’t make their jobs easier. They still have to slow down the league’s highest-paid non-QB: wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

This year, Jefferson is averaging 88.1 yards per game, but has yet to crack 100 yards in a single contest. He told reporters earlier this week he is “sick of 80, 90-yard games.” He is eager to put on a show under the lights, meaning Los Angeles will have an even tougher task than usual.

The Vikings (5-1) are a 2.5-point favorite tonight, but the Rams (2-4) are desperate to remain in the playoff hunt. A loss could lead them to trade Kupp in the coming days. They’ll be bringing their all in what should be a very entertaining Thursday Night matchup.