“Ran a 4.4 and Benched 400”: Football Fans React After Influencer Ashton Hall’s Football Career Stats Go Viral

Ashton Hall is currently the most intriguing man on the internet for a simple reason: Nobody can quite figure out how he operates. From taping his mouth shut before sleep to waking up at 3:50 AM and then dousing his face in ice water like he’s preparing for battle, Hall’s morning routine has people questioning whether he’s a man, a cyborg, or just an exceptionally dedicated early riser.

While it’s his over-the-top habits that’s gotten people talking about him, a few internet sleuths may have just discovered another layer to the mystery of Ashton Hall: He was actually a pretty good player on the football field.

The viral internet sensation is more than just a shredded trainer obsessed with sparkling water. He was skilled enough to make it to college football. Even more interestingly, his ripped physique today was just as impressive back then. And that sheer strength and explosiveness translated into some ridiculous stats:

40-Yard Dash: 4.4 seconds

Bench Press Max: 405 pounds

Squat Max: 500 pounds

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

For a man who was 5’11” and weighed 205 lbs back then, these numbers seem straight out of Madden’s Create-A-Player feature.

That said, Hall, who played as a running back for Alcorn State University, couldn’t find freakish success on the field. His career stats for the Braves saw him amass just 8 rushing yards in 6 attempts, with almost every other metric proving one thing — he wasn’t meant for the gridiron. But as Hall later found out, his not making it to the NFL was a blessing in disguise.

Hall has recently amassed over 9 million followers on Instagram and nearly 5 million on TikTok. This surge is impressive, to say the least. He now has the chance to build a brand in his name and rake in generational wealth from sponsors and endorsements.

A post shared by SportsCenter NEXT (@sportscenternext)

Fans were naturally super stoked to uncover this new trivia behind the internet’s latest mystery man. From amazement at Hall’s athleticism to just being surprised at his interest in football, netizens expressed keen interest.

Fans are lowkey impressed with Ashton Hall’s high school athleticism despite only having 8 rushing yards in 2 years in college. pic.twitter.com/leObyAQAoK — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 25, 2025

A few even compared Hall’s high school appearance with that of Saquon Barkley. But as it turned out, the only similarity between the duo was the fact that they both aspired to play as running backs in the NFL. One succeeded, and the other didn’t.

Does Saquon Barkley look like Ashton Hall? Some people believe so!??? pic.twitter.com/6Hq5wA1x30 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 25, 2025

All said and done, it’s funny how life works at times. Not even in his wildest dream would Ashton Hall in his college days have ever envisioned himself going viral for a morning routine. But as it turns out, life is as unpredictable and surprising as it gets. You never know how each setback shapes you.