“Are You Natty?”: Cam Newton Gets Judgmental Over Fitness Influencer Ashton Hall, Whose Morning Routine Took the Internet by Storm

Influencer Ashton Hall, who has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram alone, has recently gone viral for his morning routine. It’s unconventional, to say the least. However, it’s the influencer’s top-tier shape that got NFL veteran Cam Newton asking questions. While the entire internet has been mimicking Hall — some as satire, some not — Newton donned his judgmental hat to delve into the matter.

Advertisement

During the latest edition of 4th&1, Newton wasn’t at all convinced by Hall’s morning routine, packed with unusual rituals. And right off the bat, he voiced what most people were probably thinking: “Nobody’s in top-tier viewing shape at 4 am, bruh.”

However, even Cam acknowledged that Hall, at his core, is a content creator. And he does that perfectly well. The bizarre trend of mimicking Hall’s routine has exponentially boosted the sales of Saratoga Water, a brand the influencer is sponsored by.

“That’s a content creator, and I’ve been following this young man,” Cam candidly said. “He’s a beast with creating content. He got everybody doing the (ice bowl routine). Now my question to him is: Are you natty (natural)?”

For those unaware, Hall is a former college football player who played for a while but couldn’t make it to the pros. However, his Hudl profile tells the story of a freak athlete. According to the website, Hall recorded an insane 4.4-second 40-yard dash, benched a bizarre 405 lbs, squatted 500 lbs, clocked a 10.6-second 100-meter dash, and had a 34-inch vertical jump — all at just 5-foot-11.

Though these numbers may not be perfectly accurate, Newton was looking for some answers just by analyzing his physique.

“I’m a judgmental son of a gun. I like to see a BBL, but I still judge if you got the BBL. My boy got abs! Imma still judge you if you’re getting poked by the syringe.”

“What about creatine protein?” asked his co-host, Peggy.

“I judge it all, because for me, I lost my weight the old-fashioned way. Wake up at 5 am,” Newton responded. “So if you’re doing it. It’s not that I judge you in a way; it’s just like, ‘Okay, cool, you got help.’ There are some people that don’t do it with no help, they lose weight with no help, they gain, but no help.”

.@AshtonHallofc, Cam’s got one question for you… are ya NATTY!? pic.twitter.com/NhgjnvC69W — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) March 28, 2025

Having said that, Cam proceeded to watch the entire morning routine video, and just as Ashton dove into the pool for a swim, the former Panthers QB was (once again) left questioning things. “Okay, now you’re looking like Tarzan. That’s heavily edited content.”

Over the past few weeks, Hall has amassed an incredible social media following and is now collaborating with creators like MrBeast, while many others are talking about him. Natty or not, Hall has certainly proven that he excels at his craft — content creation.