“I’m a Judgemental Son of a Gun”: Cam Newton Wants to Know if Ashton Hall ‘ The Morning Routine’ Guy is Natty or Not

As TikTok and jump-clip media continue to captivate the masses, the viral morning routine of Ashton Hall continues to sweep the nation. Now responsible for reacting to trends rather than defenses, Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton has given his take on the ridiculous nature of the video.

On the latest episode of the 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast, the former MVP was quick to call out the over-the-top nature of the content. While admitting that the video was a success from a business standpoint, Newton suggested that it was a dishonest gesture from Hall.

‘He’s got everybody dipping their faces in water. That don’t do nothing, you still gotta work,” was his advice to people replicating Hall’s morning routine as a marker for success. But Newton had an important question for him too.

“Now my question to him is, are you natty? I’m a judgmental son of a gun. I like to see a BBL, but I still judge you if you’ve got a BBL. My boy’s got abs, but Imma still judge you if you’re getting poked by the syringe.”

Advocating for the public to “normalize the truth,” Newton maintained that losing weight and getting into shape “the old fashion way,” is more indicative of honesty and success than someone who potentially sought out “help” through steroids and supplements. Nevertheless, the appearance of Ashton Hall proved to be the cause of frustration for Newton, who is actively trying to quit cursing.

Thankfully, the former first overall draft pick was able to bite his tongue and continue delivering a more family-friendly podcast.

Cam Newton’s morning routine

For the sake of transparency, Newton felt the need to recant his own routine. In an attempt to further highlight how ridiculous Hall’s claims were, the 11-year NFL veteran explained that,

“Man, I wake up, I hit the snooze once, maybe twice. It’s set for 4:50am, I probably get up around 5:15am. I go down stairs, cut the heat on in my gym… Go in the sauna box, I should have already picked out my clothes from the night before. I’ll be back in the gym no later than 5:30am. Am I brushing my teeth? No because I’m not around anybody… I listen to my playlist or motivational speaking and that just gets my mind working.”

Once he’s up and running, Newton rounds out his morning with a 45-minute cardio session and starts his day. While still extremely disciplined, Newton’s morning routine is certainly a more honest take on the topic.

As a father, the rest of Newton’s morning primarily revolves around getting his children prepared for the school day. In noting that he also gives them motivational content and words of affirmation to listen to in the morning, the one-off New England Patriot stated that he does his best to help enhance their young minds each day.

A far cry from the heavily edited content of Hall, Newton’s morning routine serves as a much more realistic example of how we should be prioritizing the first few hours of our day.