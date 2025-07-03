Tyreek Hill Mocks Ashton Hall for Not Showing Up for the Race They Agreed To

The internet has been buzzing with speed battles lately, and recently, things just got even spicier. From YouTubers to NFL stars like Tyreek Hill, the race to claim “fastest man” status is taking over social media.

In the past month alone, viral streamer IShowSpeed has been on a tear. First, he swept lifestyle influencer Ashton Hall, who is known for his intense and hilariously detailed morning routines, in four consecutive foot races. Then, IShowSpeed crushed YouTuber Daniel Labelle in another sprint showdown, sending his subscriber count skyrocketing past 41 million in the process.

Meanwhile, over in the pro sports world, Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill has been proving that real-world speed hits different. In late June, Hill clocked a blistering 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the ATX Sprint Classic, defeating Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles’ younger brother, Josephus Lyles.

That time marked a personal best for Hill, who also previously ran a 10.15-second 100m at another meet weeks earlier. Safe to say, these numbers are enough to get Noah Lyles’ attention back to his much-awaited race with the Cheetah.

Naturally, with all that buzz, it didn’t take long for Tyreek and Ashton Hall to agree to a race of their own, a battle between the NFL’s fastest man and the viral fitness influencer. Tyreek teased the matchup on social media, hyping up fans with a countdown for the race, scheduled to be streamed live on his Twitch channel at 5:15 PM ET.

But when the clock hit 5:15, there was no race. Instead, the Dolphins WR took to Instagram to post a story showing an empty track with the caption: “he didn’t show up lol.”

Tyreek didn’t stop there, however. He upped the ante by posting a video mocking Ashton Hall’s over-the-top morning routine, which often features outrageous, minute-by-minute breakdowns of his day, including everything from rubbing banana peels on his face to dunking his head in lemon ice water.

And boy, did Tyreek Hill do a great job of creating a pitch-perfect spoof of Hall’s viral content.

4:01 PM: Removes mouth tape.

4:05 PM: Dunks his face in ice water.

4:10 PM: Towels off and plays with his kids.

5:15 PM: Stands at the track, staring at his watch.

5:30 PM & 5:45 PM: Still waiting, looking around cluelessly.

5:46 PM: Content creators N3on and Adin Ross approach, declaring, “He ducked,” to which Hill nods knowingly. And Adin adds, “Big fan dude.”

Tyreek Hill vs Ashton Hall — a short story that had everything from trust, excitement, betrayal and the perfect revenge. pic.twitter.com/8TejPEBrDf — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) July 3, 2025

So to sum it up, Tyreek Hill’s message was clear — he showed up, Hall didn’t. And while the wideout has challenged YouTubers like IShowSpeed in the past, this latest stunt wasn’t just about speed; it was also a masterclass in trolling.

Now, whether the two ever actually face off remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: Tyreek knows how to win both on the track and on the internet. So iShowSpeed and Noah Lyles, better watch out!