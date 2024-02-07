Randi Mahomes Had No Idea Patrick Mahomes Sr. Was a Professional Baseball Player When They Started Dating

Randi Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Sr. have been ardent supporters of Patrick Mahomes even after the two have separated. The details of their separation have remained under wraps except for the fact that Patrick Mahomes stayed with Randi. However, now that the Chiefs QB has become a well-known personality, Randi Mahomes has an official website that gives a brief idea about the relationship of Mahomes’ parents.

Randi Mahomes describes herself as the ‘quarterback producer’ and writes about her journey as a daughter and then as a mother. She narrated her meeting with Patrick Mahomes briefly, explaining that she was unaware of his professional career in the MLB. The bio explained that the two started dating after Randi’s high school ended and connected quickly and deeply enough to start a family. Further on, it says,

“When they met, Randi had no idea that her future husband was a star athlete that played professional baseball.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has an accomplished career in the MLB, who started it with the Minnesota Twins in 1992. By 2006, when the couple was divorced, the MLB pitcher had played for multiple teams. These teams include the Boston Red Sox, Yokohama BayStars, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before the divorce, the couple had two sons Patrick II and Jackson Mahomes, the latter being a social media influencer. While Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s career was a least-known factor when the couple started dating, it later turned into a much bigger issue.

Randi Mahomes’ Journey as a Wife of a Professional Baseball Player

Randi Mahomes has kept the divorce and the reasons to herself since her split with Patrick Mahomes Sr. However, the bio touches on the idea of being a professional baseball WAG, which has its fair share of challenges. According to her, the professional career took a toll on their relationship leading to separation in 2006. The bio states,

“Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship which lead to divorce.” https://twitter.com/nut_history/status/1682561681153576962

Randi also writes that the two have remained ‘friendly to this day’. The optimism of the couple helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes stay close to his father, despite living with his mother. He also credits his father for helping him build a sporting spirit and letting him forge a path for himself.

Now, a father of two himself and a wonderful husband, Patrick Mahomes reflects the positivity emanated by his parents. Moreover, their support has helped him embark on his journey as the Chiefs quarterback who has led the team to four Super Bowls in five years. Not only this, but he is a proud owner of two Super Bowl rings, looking towards a third win against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.