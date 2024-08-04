mobile app bar

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Randi Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Attending Morgan Wallen’s Arrowhead Concert

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes at Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium. (Image Credits- Instagram @BrittanyLynne)

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were spotted enjoying an evening full of music at the Morgan Wallen concert on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. The power couple seemed to have a great time as they soaked in the electric atmosphere of the concert.

Brittany later shared snaps of the event on Instagram, including one where she shared a sweet kiss with the Super Bowl LVIII winner and captioned the post, writing, “Concerts at Arrowhead never disappoint,” accompanied by a white heart emoji.

Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, was thrilled to see her son and his expectant wife living it up before their baby girl joins their family of four. She commented on the post, saying, “Cutest mom and dad!!!”

Coming to Patrick and Brittany’s attire for the event, the former soccer player chose to wear a sleeveless top paired with blue denim shorts and white boots. On the other hand, the three-time Super Bowl MVP sported a blue polo shirt along with blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

That being said, Patrick’s teammate and close friend, Travis Kelce, also joined the couple at the Morgan Wallen concert.

Notable moments from the Morgan Wallen concert

One of the highlights of the Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium was when Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones escorted the country music star through the stadium’s corridors to build excitement for his performance. In the background, Moneybagg Yo’s song ‘Whiskey Whiskey,’ featuring Wallen, was playing.

Fans also spotted Morgan in a Chiefs’ No. 7 jersey, a throwback to his baseball days at Gibbs High School in Knoxville.

Moreover, Brittany took to Instagram Stories to share a short clip of the grand entrance featuring the trio. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue rookie was also heard cheering for the Chiefs crew, saying, “Look at my boys!”

It seems that both Patrick and Brittany are big fans of Morgan Wallen since they also went to his BST Hyde Park concert in London on July 4, 2024, during their European vacation this offseason. Notably, the London leg of Morgan Wallen’s concert was part of his One Night At A Time World Tour.

