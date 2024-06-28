Randi Mahomes Says Patrick is “Very Protective” Like a Father to Jackson and Mia

Patrick Mahomes has been a great role model for his fans: A great player, a great husband, and a responsible man. And this brilliant quality of his hasn’t been a new development, this is something Mahomes has emulated throughout his life, especially when it came to being a good role model for his siblings.

While on the TMG podcast, the QB’s mother spoke about how Mahomes has been responsible for his household since he was a young man. She explained how he took on the role of the head of the household, as she was a single working mom. While she shouldered the responsibility of the household, Patrick became her main support system. He went on to become the ‘man of the house’ as a teenager.

This, apparently, has trickled down into his present self as well, as Randi revealed,

“He was the man of the house. He had to be like the dad or be in charge and growing up when he was younger. And then he’s still that way with Jackson and with Mia, he’s very protective over them as a father would be.”

Randi credited her son and his current wife Brittany for helping her raise her children and says they were a great help as she was going through her separation from Patrick’s father. Patrick has carried the same level of responsibility with him to the field as a QB, and it reflects how he cares about his teammates and is a great leader and inspiration.

How Patrick Helped His Mom Through Her Divorce

Being a child of divorce, Patrick Mahomes had to grow up earlier than usual, considering he also had his siblings to take care of. While Randi went through her divorce, she revealed that her journey was made easier because Patrick decided to step up.

Not one to keep the truth from her children, Randi had been honest with her kids from the start about the divorce, saying that she ensured that her children had no misconceptions about her situation. The mother of three made sure her children could learn from her mistakes and ensure that they did well. And Randi truly believes that her oldest son has learned it well. She revealed,

“When I got a divorce I was very honest. You know, I set the kids down and I told them and you know I’m like you got to be strong and my biggest thing was we had to be at church on Sunday. I thought if I couldn’t teach them maybe they would hear something there.”

With all the struggles they faced together as a family, Randi Mahomes is massively proud of her son. A huge reason behind how Patrick Mahomes turned out is the kind of upbringing Randi was able to give him. With the exemplary behavior he continues to display, it is clear that Randi Mahomes raised a smart and responsible man.