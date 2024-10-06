Random Londoners Guess Aaron Rodgers to Be an “Investment Banker” Before the Vikings Matchup

The 2024 NFL London Games kick off with the unbeaten Vikings facing off against the Jets. Ahead of this hotly anticipated matchup, a group of Londoners was shown pictures of New York players in a fun segment and asked to guess their profession. Well, their answers will leave no doubt that people across the Atlantic aren’t quite familiar with the sport, especially after what they said about Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

While random people from the streets of London dubbed other Jets players as models, weight trainers, and rappers, Rodgers received a unanimous vote as an investment banker. And if we consider what picture of Rodgers was used, we can’t really blame them.

The Jets quarterback looked dapper in the display picture as he sat on a chair with his legs propped up on a table in front of him, seemingly writing something in a notebook.

Rodgers was dressed in a black long-sleeved t-shirt and navy blue pants, complete with brown leather shoes and a watch.

hit the streets of London to ask what these guys do for a living and the answers did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/jVXzYPyq6K — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 5, 2024

That said, one interviewee called Rodgers, a cafe owner, by looking at the display picture. A few, on the other hand, guessed him to be an author, as he appeared to be “writing in a book.”

Interestingly, though, the guess of an “Investment Banker” was the closest to home, as the quarterback has dabbled in finance ventures from time to time.

Rodgers’ tryst in venture capital

Back in 2019, the four-time MVP invested in the growth-stage fund, Rx3 Ventures, as reported by Forbes. Based in Orange County and focused on consumer brands, the fund had made a total of seven investments as of that year. Rodgers partnered with Byron Roth and Nate Raabe for this initiative.

With an investment of seven-digit figures, the three collectively raised a whopping $50 million for the firm. But they aren’t the only high-profile celebrities who are backing this initiative.

Rx3 Ventures has gotten the nod from multiple known faces from the NFL, including Desmond Howard and Sam Darnold. Furthermore, racer Danica Patrick and skateboarding pro Ryan Sheckler are a part of the venture.

In a previous interview, Rodgers spoke about the mindset behind his investment:

“With Rx3, I saw the opportunity to create an investment platform that brings together a group of like-minded influential investors and their respective networks with the backing of institutional resources.”

Be it in the league or the business world, A-Rod always manages to grab the headlines. This season, Jets fans have their hopes pinned on him as the franchise struggles to maintain their footing with a disappointing 2-3 record after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Vikings.