“Rare W for NFL”: Dallas Cowboys Not Getting Fined for Kettle-Hopping TD Celebrations on Thanksgiving Amuses NFL Fans

The Dallas Cowboys earned a wonderful win against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving evening. And what was interesting for fans and followers was their way of celebrating the win. Orchestrated by quarterback Dak Prescott, this unique celebration involved stashing turkey legs in each of the four Salvation Army kettles located within AT&T Stadium.

As the game reached its climax, with the Cowboys leading significantly, players including Prescott joyously feasted on these turkey legs, symbolizing both a victory and the spirit of Thanksgiving. This act of celebration, while anticipated to draw fines from the NFL, took an unexpected turn.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the league chose not to impose any fines on the Cowboys for their kettle-hopping antics. The NFL decision, while unusual for the league as they have fined the team multiple times for the same infraction in the past, seems extra unusual as the league seems to be on an extra fine spree this season.

Fans and teams have been disgruntled for the NFL’s crackdown on gestures made by players during games this season. This frustration was highlighted by a fan who thought it was a rare win for the league: “Rare W for the NFL.”

Another read, “First Jimmy went into the Ring of Honor, and now there are no fines for kettle celebrations. This is our year.”

While Cowboys fan were happy with not getting fined, some pointed out the hypocrisy in the action as one fan wrote “The league loves the Cowboys. They fine basically every other team for stuff like this.” questioning the biasedness of the league towards the Cowboys.

A comment read, “That’s crazy because Josh Allen was fined a down payment on a car for pointing at a dude.”

The Dallas Cowboys & Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Legacy

The Dallas Cowboys, a team synonymous with Thanksgiving Day football since 1966, have not only entertained millions with their on-field prowess but also used this platform to champion charitable causes. They are famous for their national fame, but they are also well known for their charities, especially during the holiday season.

Enter the Salvation Army, an organization deeply embedded in Thanksgiving traditions that serves thousands of meals to families in need. This synergy reached a new height when the Cowboys introduced the Salvation Army’s famous Red Kettle campaign into their celebrations.

These giant red kettles, placed near AT&T Stadium’s end zones, have been a holiday fixture for almost a decade, inviting both onlookers and players to contribute to a noble cause. The kettle touchdown celebration, a symbol of this partnership, traces its roots back to 2016.

It wasn’t a Thanksgiving game but a late-season matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that sparked this unique tradition. Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott, then a rookie, etched his name into the annals of this custom by jumping into one of these giant kettles after scoring a touchdown.