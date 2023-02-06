How Much Does a 30-Second Super Bowl LVII Commercial Cost?

A football fan poses for photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 5, 2023. Entertainment Nfl Experience

The festivities are about to begin and NFL fans just cannot keep calm. Despite all the discussions around its relevance, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games turned out to be a resounding success.

The packed Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas paid testimony to the above stated fact. Both, Peyton and Eli Manning played a massive role in uplifting NFL’s all-star game which wasn’t really getting the kind of attention it required over the past few years.

Moreover, Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg’s involvement also made the day a thoroughly enjoyable one. While Peyton looked seemingly angry after losing the contest, Eli was given a proper Gatorade Shower after which, he wasted no time in announcing that he is actually the best Manning when it comes to coaching.

A 30-second Super Bowl commercial will cost $7 million this time

Now, the stage is set for the big finale, the Super Bowl. Coming Sunday would be the biggest sporting night in the States and when stakes are this high, we all know that the money around the competition is going to be mind-blowing as well.

Super Bowl is not about just an NFL game, even the ones who generally don’t follow Sports are drawn towards the big night because of the major celebs involved. The halftime show breaks records almost every year and of course, top brands across the planet don’t hesitate in paying the big bucks just to get a 30 second spot to advertise their products.

Last season, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial fetched $6.5 million for FOX. As expected, this time around, the cost has gone up and while it is ridiculously high, one can understand why brands are willing to spend so much because there is no other time when they will get to reach such a massive audience in one go.

During Super Bowl LVII, a 30-second ad will end up costing around $7 million, as per AdAge. As far as the game is concerned, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the two most consistent teams are up against each other and while the Chiefs will walk in as slight favorites, it is actually tough to pick a clear winner at this point.

It will be interesting to see who lifts the Lombardi this time around.

