“So Howie Roseman Is a Young GM?”: Bills GM Brandon Beane Under Fire for Calling Out Modern-Era Managers

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Bills GM Brandon Beane gave one too many excuses, classic ones at that, for his team’s inactivity during the trade deadline. The Bills Mafia had their fingers crossed for some much-needed acquisitions, especially with starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver and safety Taylor Rapp out for the season.

Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and TJ Sanders are also on injured reserve, pass rusher Joey Bosa missed practice on Wednesday, and there’s a glaring hole at wide receiver.

However, Beane didn’t make any moves in the post-draft period up to the trade deadline, making it his first time doing so since taking over in 2018. And he tried to defend the lack of movement with lines like, “I do believe we can win a championship with this roster,” … “Unfortunately, it takes two to tango,” and “Believe me, I went home as mad as any other fan. I wanted to do things.”

Then, there was the curveball. Beane said, “I think there’s definitely a fraction of, you know, the GMs are coming in younger, and there’s more [GMs] who’ve played true fantasy football. They grew up in a world of trade.”

This felt like an unexpected jab at younger GMs for their deadline moves, despite the fact that the biggest trades this week were pulled off by the league’s older executives. So, as expected, fans didn’t take kindly to the Bills GM’s comments.

“So Howie [Roseman] is a young GM?” one confused fan asked. “Jerry Jones has been playing Madden and fantasy football in addition to acting? I knew it,” another playfully chimed in.

Jerry Jones has been playing madden and fantasy football in addition to acting? I knew it. — Financially Free PharmD (@RxToWealth) November 6, 2025

For context, while Beane is 49 years old, the Eagles’ Howie Roseman is actually a year older. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones of the Cowboys is the oldest of them all at 83. And both those GMs, not named Beane, bolstered their defenses with masterful last-minute trades.

The Eagles landed Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins, while the Cowboys brought in Quinnen Williams from the Jets and Logan Wilson from the Bengals.

“Damn bro they allow this level of salt in Buffalo?” one fan asked sarcastically.

“He’s become really arrogant for a GM who’s never had his team in the SB. And let’s face it, he’s a Josh Allen merchant—his only real accomplishment,” another said.

The New York Jets probably didn’t want to repeat their neighbors’ mistake (the Giants trading with the Eagles) and make the Bills stronger, which is understandable. But Beane should’ve made some moves this trade deadline for the injury-ridden team. Things could be starting to crumble in Buffalo any week now.

There were eight trades made on Tuesday, by the way, and not all of them were by the young guys, Beane. For now, we’ll take the GM at his word that this roster can win championships. They fell short last year against the usual suspects, the Chiefs. Let’s see if they can finally get over that hump with a weaker squad. To their credit, they did pull off a win against them just last week in the regular season.