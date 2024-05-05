2025 NFL Mock Draft Names One Team Where Shedeur Sanders is Most Likely to Land

As the focal point of the offense, Shedeur Sanders’ one-man show in a struggling O-line has kept his draft stock high. Hence, even though the 2024 draft just concluded, speculations about his future landing spot have created a buzz. Especially fueled by the diverse opinions from his father and his reputation as one of the top QB prospects in the upcoming draft.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a heated exchange with former teammate Xavier Smith from CU caused his odds ranging from +100 to +300 to take a hit. Despite the dive, ESPN‘s first 2025 NFL Mock Draft has kept Shedeur amongst the top-five picks. It has also shed light on his potential landing spot, which projects a place from him within the West Coast. It projected that the Las Vegas Raiders shall trade with Tennessee and select Shedeur Sanders in the next NFL draft.

This projection aligns with Shedeur’s role in the Buffaloes’ upcoming 2024 season, where he shall lead the team again, in order to uplift their 4-8 fate from last season. Amidst the social media buzz surrounding Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s bold statement that Shedeur will be a top-5 pick has been backed up by ESPN’s mock. It also prompts discussions about other talents under the coaching greatness of Deion Sanders, as no other players from CU made it to the mock draft list.

Travis Hunter’s Notable Absence in Recent NFL Mock Draft Top Picks

In the latest NFL mock draft, the top picks have sparked excitement and speculation among fans. Two standouts from Georgia, Carson Beck and Mykel Williams found the top two spots in the mock list. OT Will Campbell from LSU and Edge James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee obtained the next two spots on the list. Notably absent from the top 10 picks was Travis Hunter, a key player for Colorado and the prime target for Shedeur Sanders on the field.

Therefore, Travis Hunter’s absence from the top picks raised eyebrows among CU fans, who expected to see his name among the top prospects. As a dynamic player who can handle the ball on both offense and defense, Hunter’s exclusion left some fans puzzled and disappointed.

Travis Hunter exhibited versatility and skill despite attending only nine games last season. He excelled as both a receiver and a cornerback for the v. With 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense, 30 total tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions on defense, Hunter’s talent is undeniable. Though not on the list, expert analysis says, Hunter is still projected to make a significant impact in the college football landscape.

Looking ahead, there’s optimism that Hunter will find his place in the NFL, with projections placing him with the Seattle Seahawks at the 11th pick. His ability to contribute on both sides of the ball makes him a valuable asset for any team, and his potential to make an impact in the big league remains high.

As the draft approaches, fans eagerly await Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s next chapter in their football journey, confident that they will continue to shine on the field.