Rashee Rice Accident: Dashcam Footage Shows Harrowing Crash Involving Several Vehicles

The NFL world was stunned recently when reports emerged of Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice being connected with a high-speed car crash in Dallas. We now have a dashcam view of the crash and a few other details. Earlier today, dashcam footage of a car traveling behind the Chevrolet and Lamborghini has gone viral where the dashcam captures the full accident in proper motion.

As per reports from the Dallas Morning News [h/t ESPN], one of the cars involved in the crash was registered or leased to Rashee Rice. A Dallas police spokeswoman also revealed to Dallas Morning News that two cars caused this incident. As per the spokeswoman, a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were speeding resulting in both losing control and the latter hitting a median wall. This caused “a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.” The total number of cars thus involved was six.

In the video, the two cars can be seen speeding from the left of the highway and eventually losing control to crash into others on the right. The interesting detail, however, was that three men emerged out of the Lamborghini SUV right after the crash and were seemingly trying to escape.

The injuries suffered by the victims were minor thanks to the promptness of Dallas’s Rescue Teams. However, the police are now on the lookout for Rice. While it’s not clear what charges the Dallas police are looking to book Rice for, it’s now been confirmed that the Lamborghini SUV was registered under his name.

Police Investigation Against Rashee Rice Is In Full Swing

Mistakes happen. It can happen to any of us at any moment in time. But what really makes one a good samaritan is owning up to them and helping the victim of the hurt caused by you. Unfortunately, as per a statement from the Dallas Police spokeswoman, the drivers of both cars fled the scene without helping the victims.

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”

One of the women involved in the accident also alleged the drivers to be unsympathetic as she narrated how they left her 4 y/o son in danger and walked away during the crash. The more alarming part came when she revealed that the drivers ran away with guns and bags from the vehicle. The victim also shared that a pair of white cleats were left behind in the backseat.

Apart from the absconding nature of the drivers irking the police, sources also confirmed to WFAA that the police believed the two cars were involved in a street race at the time of the accident. As of last night, Rice hasn’t been recorded in Dallas County jail records. With no clarity on what charges he is being booked for and the level of involvement in the case, it’s intriguing to see where this ends up and what KC Chiefs’ stance would be.

Amidst all the speculation, we sincerely hope Rice’s only involvement in the case is the car being owned by him and nothing else. He had a great season last year and has a stellar future ahead.