Rashee Rice Set to Lose Millions as Ex-Girlfriend Alleges She “Dealt With Abuse” For Many Years

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is once again at the center of a disturbing off-field controversy that could have serious implications for his NFL future.

On the field, Rice has delivered since being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former SMU standout has totaled 156 receptions for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Kansas City. Off the field, however, his résumé has grown increasingly troubling.

Rice is already serving the fallout from a March 30, 2024, high-speed crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured. He later pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges for collisions involving serious bodily injury and was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 regular season. Now, Rice is facing far more serious allegations.

On January 7, Rice’s ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Jones (also identified online as Dacoda Nichole), shared a lengthy Instagram post accusing an unnamed former partner of years of domestic abuse. While she did not explicitly name Rice, Jones referenced her time living in Kansas and posted 14 graphic photos showing injuries she claims resulted from the alleged abuse.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet. I’m so tired of protecting his image,” Jones wrote. “I’ve dealt with abuse for years… There’s been times he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant, lock me outside all night in ten-degree weather, destroy my belongings, and leave me and my children with nothing.”

Jones also alleged controlling behavior, repeated infidelity, and neglect of their children, claiming she was forced to beg for financial support and was later left stranded in Kansas with her kids.

“I’ve protected his image too long,” she continued. “It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children, and stand up for myself.”

The allegations sparked immediate backlash from fans across social media, with many calling on the Chiefs to cut ties with Rice altogether.

“Get Rashee Rice off my team immediately,” one fan wrote. “They have to cut him,” another added. “This is a horrible look if this is investigated and they still keep him,” a third commented. Kansas City issued a brief statement following the social media posts:

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time.”

Rice remains under contract through the 2026 season and is technically eligible for a long-term extension this offseason. Given the growing list of legal and personal controversies, however, it is difficult to imagine meaningful contract talks taking place anytime soon.

If the allegations are formally investigated, Rice could be facing not only potential league discipline but also millions of dollars in lost future earnings—and mounting pressure on the Chiefs to move on from one of their most talented but increasingly problematic players.