After Harrowing Defeat Against Eagles, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Gets Slaughtered by Skip Bayless; “Guy They Picked Out of the Stands”

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless, who is known for his controversial takes, recently blasted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after his unit failed to do well against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings lost the game by a 34-28 margin, making it their second defeat on the trot this NFL season.

Although Kirk personally did not have a bad game, collectively, his team couldn’t get past Jalen Hurts’ Eagles. After the game ended, Skip being Skip, just couldn’t prevent himself from taking a vicious shot at the Vikings quarterback, instead of calling out the whole team.

Skip Bayless Scapegoats Kirk Cousins For Vikings’ Defeat Against the Eagles

Against the Eagles, Vikings did not have the best of starts and fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter itself. They were also guilty of committing three turnovers in the first half, a statistic that aptly portrays their stuttering start. Reputed NFL analyst, Skip Bayless had seen enough of the game to pass his judgement on Kirk Cousins. He laid into him making a series of posts on X, to show his displeasure at the quarterback’s performance.

Bayless started off his rant on Cousins during the game, claiming that the quarterback makes everything look shaky. “The Vikings obviously should be ahead in this game. But there’s something about having Kirk Cousins at QB that makes everything shaky,” Bayless wrote on X. He didn’t stop there and went on to make even harsher comments on Cousins’ capability. He wrote, “Sometimes Kirk Cousins looks like some guy they picked out of the stands just before kickoff and threw a uniform on, including a helmet that’s too big.”

These tweets, however, did not age well, as Kirk Cousins put up a strong display as the game progressed into the third and fourth quarters. The 35-year-old almost seemed to answer back at Skip Bayless’ criticism through his performance on the gridiron. Although the Vikings failed to win the game, Cousins earned praise from NFL fans for his individual execution.

Fans on X did not agree with Skip Bayless’ analysis of Cousins, especially after the veteran’s strong showing in the second half. This prompted fans to take jibes at Bayless, with many of them terming him a “hater.” A follower on X, named Coby, even pointed out that Cousins had no role to play in the three turnovers. He wrote, “What’re you on? 3 fumbles not Kirks fault? You’re a hater old man.”

Kirk Cousins Outperformed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts During Vikings’ Defeat

Despite Skip Bayless’ criticism, Kirk Cousins performed admirably against a brilliant Eagles defense. The veteran quarterback threw for a total of 364 yards, completing 31 of his 44 passing attempts, to record a 70 percent pass completion rate. He even had four passes for touchdowns without having recorded a single interception.

Cousins outperformed Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who only threw for 193 yards, recording 18 completions of an attempted 23. While the Vikings would be rather satisfied with Kirk Cousins’ execution, they would want to improve their overall unit going forward this season. The Vikings are currently 0-2 and will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.