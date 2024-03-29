Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Points to The Most Memorable Moment For Him From The Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl win was a nail-biting affair. The 49ers put up a great fight against the reigning champs, further dialing up the entertainment value of the biggest sporting event in America. There are a lot of good moments from the eventful night to look back on, whether it is Usher’s half-time performance or Travis Kelce’s decoy role on the game-winning pass to Mecole Hardman. For owner Clark Hunt, it was a moment involving Chris Jones that was the most memorable.

According to Hunt on NFL on ESPN’s , ‘This is Football’, there were a lot of crucial moments in the game, but one that solidified the Chief’s victory for Hunt was the moment when Chris Jones forced an incomplete pass for Brock Purdy.

Although the Chiefs emerged victorious as champions, they didn’t completely contain Purdy. The second-year quarterback managed to complete 23 out of 38 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown despite the loss. He displayed mostly error-free play, enduring just one sack and avoiding turnovers despite playing behind an unreliable offensive line.

But defensive tackle Chris Jones somehow managed to get through unblocked, pressing Purdy on third-and-4 from the 9-yard line. This pressure led to an incomplete pass, forcing San Francisco to settle for another field goal. Of the play, Hunt said, “That was a pivotal play in the game, and I think opened the door for us.” Perhaps that’s why Jones managed to sign a lucrative contract with the Chiefs, to return and aim at a shot at a three-peat. Rivals should look out for Jones next season!

Clark Hunt on the OT Rule Changes

Super Bowl 2023 was a special affair. From having global superstar Taylor Swift cheer on her boyfriend, to a quarterback in his first full year as quarterback reaching the big stage was momentous, to say the least. This was also the second Super Bowl in history to reach overtime.

Interestingly, prior to the start of the 2022 season, the NFL amended the overtime rules for the playoffs. And it seems only one team during the Super Bowl completely understood those changes. Clark Hunt thought back to the eventful night and recalled trying to remember the OT rule changes that had been discussed during those crucial meetings. He might not have remembered the rule, though, but he could tell that his QB and head coach sure did.